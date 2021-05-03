Leading Cannabis Platform Provider, Treez Names Enterprise Software Veteran as New Vice President of Engineering

OAKLAND, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez (www.treez.io), a private company and leading provider of a cloud enterprise platform that streamlines retail supply chain operations in the cannabis market, today announced expansion of their executive team with Shon Wedde as vice president of Engineering.

As an accomplished technology innovator and leader, Wedde brings more than 20 years of engineering experience from prior leadership roles at Oracle, RightNow Technologies, Aspect Communications, Janna Systems, as well as founding three separate startups.

In those roles, Wedde led the delivery of highly scalable SaaS platforms, with cutting edge solutions for global B2B and B2C customers, within horizontal and vertical markets that included retail and consumer goods. See Bio

"Retail cannabis businesses need to access and use data quickly to maintain profitability and improve efficiency of their operations," said Wedde. "They also need to ensure data is secure, protecting the privacy interests of everyone involved. That is what we are committed to delivering for our Treez customers."

"We're very excited that Shon is bringing his formidable leadership and skills to our Treez team," said John Yang, CEO of Treez. "His expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our world class engineering operations."

About Treez

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines retail supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary. In volume of transactions, Treez is the market-leading software used by dispensaries in California, with expansion underway into new markets nationwide.

The Treez offering includes POS, Dispensary Inventory Management and Omnichannel sales delivery solutions on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The software enables retailers to rapidly adapt to industry changes so they can evolve their business performance, while ensuring timely and accurate compliance reporting. Treez delivers proven customer business benefits for controlling costs, increasing productivity, maximizing customer value and expanding market share.

The company's innovative platform also connects essential Brands with their Retailers through a centralized Brand Catalog and real-time market insights. The extensible platform API also provides the smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem.

With five million unique consumers and growing, Treez holds a successful track record with retailers and brands nationwide, resulting in excess of $2.5 billion gross merchandise value (GMV). Founded in 2016, the private company is based in Oakland, Calif.

