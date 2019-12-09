Leading Cannabis Staffing Firm FlowerHire Announces New CRO, International Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerHire , a leading Cannabis Staffing and Talent Strategy firm founded in 2017, has named Sloane Barbour as Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Barbour will leverage his more than 12 years of expertise in recruiting sales, HRTech, and talent strategy to support FlowerHire's newly announced growth into five new markets across North America. Barbour will be opening East Coast operations with an office in New York City.

Founded in 2017 and HQ'd in Manhattan Beach, CA, FlowerHire has placed over 300 people in the cannabis industry, focused on senior salaried professionals and strategic executive roles. In addition to retained Executive Search and Contingent Staffing services, FlowerHire has expanded their offerings to include multi-hire pricing and embedded recruiting solutions. For candidates, FlowerHire offers white glove career support for those entering the exciting, but often misunderstood, Cannabis industry.

Barbour is uniquely positioned to execute on FlowerHire's growth strategy, as he has deep expertise in sales and recruiting leadership, which began in 2006 at Motion Recruitment Partners. While there, he scaled technology recruiting teams in Chicago, Southern California, and New York City and helped to lead the company to over $150M in revenue. Barbour was most recently VP of Sales at Hired.com, a prominent Bay Area SaaS company in the HRTech space. Passionate about Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity - Barbour also serves on the board of Mouse.org and co-created DIV: The Diversity in Tech Awards .

David Belsky, CEO and Founder of FlowerHire, comments, "I see the balance of power in the US cannabis market shifting from the West Coast to the Midwest and East Coast in 2020. Sloane is the perfect addition to help expand the FlowerHire mission of high touch, strategic talent and recruiting services to marquee operators in that geography."

From Barbour: "After over a decade in the tech industry, it's exciting to enter into an emerging industry and to be able to take the learnings from the tech industry and apply them while this industry is still being formed. This is one of the only true greenfield industries of our generation and represents an opportunity to build a sustainable, equitable, and socially responsible industry from the ground up."

About FlowerHire:

FlowerHire is on a mission to build a conscious cannabis community, one hire at a time. As the leading cannabis and hemp staffing and talent strategy company in North America, FlowerHire has filled over 300 positions in 10 states since its inception in 2017. FlowerHire works with marquee brands and multi state operators in all parts of the cannabis vertical. FlowerHire believes that the cannabis movement will continue to positively impact the human condition more than any other emerging industry in modern history. Our core values include Community, Authenticity, Transparency, and Execution. FlowerHire, Talent in Cannabis. To learn more, visit www.flowerhire.com .

Contact: Sloane Barbour, sloane@flowerhire.com

SOURCE FlowerHire

Related Links

http://www.flowerhire.com

