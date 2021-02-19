Leading Cannabis Trade Magazine Features Precision Extraction Co-founder Nick Tennant

From 2006 to 2010, he familiarized himself with the cannabis industry and became an accomplished grower, manufactured edibles, established dispensaries, consulted with startups, and eventually launched his own cannabis school to share his knowledge with other up-and-coming weed entrepreneurs. Today, he runs one of the largest and most successful extraction equipment manufacturers in the world.

In mg's February 2021 executive profile, learn how Tennant's limitless curiosity and boundless enthusiasm for scientific exploration helped build the foundation of the extraction sector.

Read mg Magazine's February issue online

Visit mgretailer.com

About mg Magazine:

mg is the leading national trade media organization for the legal cannabis industry. Dubbed "weed's hybrid of Forbes and Inc.," mg analyzes and demystifies the people, plants, and products fueling the unprecedented growth of a renegade business culture slowly emerging from decades of federal prohibition. Visit mgretailer.com.

mg is a division of Inc Media, which also publishes the trade journal CBD Today and a variety of supplements focused on specific verticals within the cannabis industry.

** Photography by Jacob Lewkow.

SOURCE mg Magazine