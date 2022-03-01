Leading Carbon Emissions Tracking Company Ledger8760 Renames to nZero

RENO, Nev., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledger8760, the 24/7 carbon management platform that operationalizes energy, financial and greenhouse gas emissions data, announced today that it is changing its name to nZero. At a time of key growth for the company, "nZero" represents the company's commitment to helping companies, cities and communities reach their climate change goals, which are most often to achieve net zero emissions. Net zero is also the internationally agreed upon goal to curb global warming by 2050 and limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Power Forward 4.0 report from the World Wildlife Foundation, over 60% of Fortune 500 companies have publicly declared climate change goals but many still lack the capability, time and resources to accurately capture the data that is needed to understand their true carbon impact. As the only 24/7 carbon management solution with the ability to measure scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in real-time, nZero will stay committed to ensuring companies and other entities have the accurate data they need to inform effective carbon reduction roadmaps and confidently work towards climate change goals.

"Companies and other entities are facing mounting pressure to understand and disclose their carbon footprint, so as we embark on serving a massive and underserved market, we're establishing a brand that better speaks to our mission, value and passion," said Adam Kramer, CEO of nZero. "We believe that we're on the cusp of a major shift in climate change responsibility, and nZero will be here to help capture actionable and auditable data and create a new standard of accuracy in emissions reporting."

nZero has been experiencing 20% month-over-month customer growth since launching its service in July 2021 and is continuing to expand through partnerships with platforms that have global reach. Across industries, countries and job roles, nZero is observing a growing appetite for accurate emissions data as sustainability initiatives become embedded into a company's core values. nZero is also working closely with various agriculture and government entities as they work to develop effective climate policies and action plans.

To learn more about nZero, please visit https://nzero.com/.

About nZero

nZero is a 24/7 climate management platform that gives companies, cities and communities the accurate emissions data they need to reach net zero and make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet. Unlike other carbon management offerings who rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero gathers accurate, first-party, contextual data into a comprehensive view, making it simple for organizations to pinpoint energy opportunities within their operations, easily implement carbon reduction actions, and spend smarter along the way.

