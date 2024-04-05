Leading Cardiologists from NYU Langone Heart Present Latest Clinical Findings & Research at American College of Cardiology 73rd Annual Scientific Session

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from NYU Langone Heart are presenting their latest clinical findings and research discoveries during the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2024 Annual Scientific Session & Expo, held April 6 to 8 in Atlanta.

Among the topics presented:

how air pollution exposure may affect nationwide heart attack outcomes

whether certain blood markers help assess risk for patients with chronic coronary disease

why invasive wire-based tests to diagnose heart disease affecting the smallest blood vessels in women cannot be replaced by more easily obtained visual estimates

older adults' perceptions regarding the use of mobile health applications for cardiac rehabilitation

understanding limitations in relying on heart failure identification from the electronic health record

Additionally, Harmony R. Reynolds, MD, director of the Sarah Ross Soter Center for Women's Cardiovascular Research at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, has received the 2024 Bernadine Healy Leadership in Women's CV Disease Award in recognition of her contributions to the greater understanding of cardiovascular disease in women. On April 8 Dr. Reynolds will be formally awarded and honored during this year's convocation ceremony.

"We are immensely proud of Dr. Reynolds for receiving such a prestigious award, acknowledging her significant contributions to the field of heart disease in women," said Glenn I. Fishman, MD, the William Goldring Professor of Medicine and director of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "The ACC conference serves as a place for our faculty to explore, learn, and share all the latest advancements in the field. This year's outstanding group of presentations is a testament to the division's commitment to always deliver world-class care to our patients."

At this year's meeting, faculty from the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology will participate in more than 70 presentations, on-demand discussions, and poster sessions during the conference. They will also be available for media interviews to discuss innovative and noteworthy scientific developments emerging from the conference. Below are some of the highlights.

Poster Presentation: The Association Between Air Pollution and In-Hospital Myocardial Infarction Outcomes in Nationwide Dataset

Saturday, April 6, 11:45AM

Jonathan Newman, MD, MPH, clinical research director in the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at NYU Langone Heart, medical student Luke Bonanni, and their colleagues investigated how air pollution affects patients hospitalized for heart attacks across the United States. The team looked at two types of pollutants, fine particulate matter and ozone. Within a large dataset, they found that higher exposure to fine particulate matter was linked to higher chances of dying in the hospital after a heart attack. However, the association was not the same with ozone.

"This suggests that patients at risk for heart attack should be aware of local air quality and limit exposure, particularly during periods of poor air quality," said Dr. Newman. "Exposure reduction could be accomplished with wearing an N95 mask, closing windows or limiting outdoor activity, and using indoor portable air cleaners."

Poster Presentation: Cardiometabolic Risk Factor Burden and Circulating Biomarkers in Patients with Chronic Coronary Disease in the ISCHEMIA Trials

Sunday, April 7, 10:15AM

Carine Hamo, MD, assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, and colleagues at NYU Grossman School of Medicine set out to understand the link between lifestyle and heart disease. The analysis, part of the ISCHEMIA Trial, focused on patients with chronic coronary disease (CCD) and examined how their lifestyle and health conditions affected certain biomarkers in their blood.

Biomarkers can serve as clues to help clinicians understand what's happening inside the body. In this study, Dr. Hamo and colleagues looked at biomarkers related to heart stretch, injury, inflammation, and platelet activity. By analyzing blood samples from 752 adults, they aimed to uncover how cardiometabolic risk factors—such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity—affect these biomarkers. The team found that patients with poorly controlled risk factors had higher levels of the biomarkers associated with heart injury and inflammation.

"By understanding these connections, we can better assess a person's risk of heart disease and tailor treatments accordingly," said Dr. Hamo. "Interventional studies are needed to determine whether better optimization of comorbidities can mitigate heart injury and inflammation."

Poster Presentation: Perceived Usability of Mobile Health Cardiac Rehabilitation Among Older Adults

Sunday, April 7, 1:15PM

Digital health applications are revolutionizing the way we approach healthcare, but how user-friendly are these mobile apps, especially for older adults? John A. Dodson, MD, MPH, director of NYU Langone's Geriatric Cardiology Program, medical student Kirra Borello, and colleagues, aimed to answer this question by examining the perceived usability of mobile health cardiac rehab (mHealth-CR) among older adults.

The study, part of the ongoing RESILIENT trial, focused on patients 65 and older with ischemic heart disease. Dr. Dodson and team used a System Usability Scale Survey to measure the usability of mHealth-CR app. The survey had participants rate various aspects of usability on a scale from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating greater usability. Results indicated that older adults found the mHealth-CR app relatively easy to use, with an average score of 68.8 out of 100. However, the study also revealed some disparities in usability. Older adults who were Hispanic or non-White, as well as those with more osteoarthritis, tended to rate the app less usable.

"While mHealth-CR holds promise as a viable option for cardiac rehab in older populations, these findings highlight the importance of addressing disparities in technology access and usability, especially among older adults from diverse backgrounds," said Dr. Dodson.

Poster Presentation: Visual Estimates of Coronary Slow Flow Are Not Associated with Invasive Wire-Based Diagnosis of Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction

Sunday, April 7, 2:15PM

When it comes to heart health, understanding the intricate workings of blood flow within the coronary arteries is crucial. Nathaniel R. Smilowitz, MD, assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, and colleagues conducted a study aimed to explore the relationship between visual estimates of coronary slow flow and invasive wire-based diagnoses of coronary microvascular dysfunction in patients with ischemia and nonobstructive coronary arteries (INOCA).

The team enrolled over 100 adults, the majority of them women, with stable ischemic heart disease who underwent invasive coronary angiography. They excluded patients with significant blockages in their major coronary arteries. During the procedure, the angiograms were carefully examined for signs affecting the smallest blood vessels. Additionally, all participants underwent coronary function testing using advanced techniques to measure coronary flow reserve (CFR) and the index of microcirculatory resistance (IMR), two key indicators of microvascular function.

The study found that visual estimates of coronary slow flow were not associated with abnormal CFR, abnormal IMR, or a diagnosis of coronary microvascular dysfunction as determined by invasive wire-based testing. This leads to the conclusion that invasive wire-based tests to diagnose heart disease affecting the smallest blood vessels in women cannot be replaced by more easily obtained visual estimates.

"The study highlights the importance of utilizing advanced diagnostic tools to better care for patients with ischemic heart disease," said Dr. Smilowitz.

Poster Presentation: Getting to the Heart of the Problem—Challenges with Diagnosing Heart Failure from the Electronic Health Record

Sunday, April 7, 3:15PM

Amrita Mukhopadhyay, MD, the Eugene Braunwald, MD, Assistant Professor of Cardiology; Sharon Klein, MD, an internal medicine resident; and colleagues looked into why it may be challenging for physicians to identify which patients have heart failure from the electronic health record (EHR). The team found that difficulties were broadly related to two areas: challenges in relying on imperfect definitions of heart failure, including vague symptoms and reversible cardiac conditions; and challenges using EHR data, such as accessing data from other institutions and finding scattered information within the system.

"This highlights the inherent limitations in relying on heart failure identification from the EHR, emphasizing the need for substantial improvements in data capture and quality for quality improvement and research initiatives in this area," said Dr. Klein.

Harmony Reynolds, MD, Presented with the Bernadine Healy Leadership in Women's CV Disease Award

The Bernadine Healy Leadership in Women's CV Disease Award was created in honor of the work and memory of Bernadine Healy, MD, the first woman to direct the National Institutes of Health and the first physician to lead the American Red Cross. Dr. Reynolds received the award for her outstanding contributions to research and care related to heart disease syndromes that primarily affect women. Her research is focused on understanding what makes heart attacks in women unique and the best methods of detection and treatment.

"It is humbling to receive an award named for Dr. Healy, who has played such a transformative role in women's health research, and who happens to be the mentor to my mentor, Dr. Judith S. Hochman," said Dr. Reynolds. "When I think of the work the ACC has so generously recognized with this award, I want most of all to thank my patients. Thank you for sharing your stories and showing me what I need to study and why it matters. There is so much more for us to do, and I look forward to continuing to work together to improve the lives of women."

