Leading CBD Brand for Women, Winged, Donates $25,000 to MOSTe Via Winged Woman Scholarships to Help The Underserved

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winged , the first CBD product line formulated exclusively for women, announced today its pledge to donate $25,000 this year to MOSTe (Motivating Our Students Through Experience), a community-based mentoring, scholarship, and college-access organization that encourages young women's education and success. The Los Angeles-based wellness brand will make this monetary contribution via five academic scholarships, aptly coined the Winged Woman scholarship.

"Through our partnership with MOSTe, we are able to directly impact the young women of Los Angeles through Winged Woman scholarships," shared brand founder Jessica Mulligan. "Winged Woman scholarships will be given to young women who display leadership in the face of adversity and by doing so, inspire and lift those around them."

Launched in June 2019, Winged's brand ethos wholly upholds the mission statement, "Happy. Healthy. Her." from both a micro- and macro-level. From a diverse product range comprised of CBD tinctures, gummies, soft gel capsules, and more, to the systemic issues Winged will help improve through this newly established scholarship program, Mulligan and her unwavering brand vision and founder leadership will continue to support women in all facets of life.

MOSTe's Executive Director, Amy Ludwig, shared, "MOSTe is excited that Winged has chosen us as their scholarship partner. It's such a great fit, as we both work to help women discover their boundless capabilities. With Winged's generous assistance, we'll be able to provide our graduating seniors with crucial funding to support their success at college."

About Winged

Winged is the first CBD product line formulated exclusively for women by addressing the most common issues facing today's woman such as stress, mood support, sleep improvement, and hormonal balance. To combat adverse effects from life's daily stressors, Winged has employed the power of Full Spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) from organic, Non-GMO, sun-grown U.S. hemp extract alongside female-specific ingredients. Winged is for the woman who harnesses the power of cannabinoids so she can catch her breath, stand up tall, and take flight.

About MOSTe

MOSTe is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that girls from underserved areas in Los Angeles County have the support they need to reach and graduate from college. Students enter MOSTe programs in the seventh grade and are provided the resources, guidance, and access needed to help them achieve their educational goals. MOSTe places students in supportive relationships with professional female mentors who act as friends, advisors, and guides on the journey toward higher education.

SOURCE Winged