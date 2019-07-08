Leading CBD Brand Premium Jane Launches New Website, Updates USA-made Product Range

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Jane, one of the USA's leading domestic CBD oil manufacturers, has announced the launch of several new products in addition to a revamped website and an updated online store that offers faster, more streamlined shipping options to international customers.

Featured among several highly-rated cannabis websites as a top three pick for the USA's best CBD oil, Premium Jane has quickly become a reputable, well-established brand in the American hemp market. In recent months, however, the company has made steps to broaden its international appeal, and is now offering shipping to the UK in addition to several other countries around the globe.

"Of course there's a general aesthetic appeal involved with the launch of the new website and online store," Adam Baker, Marketing Manager said. "However, there's also a practical element involved as the new platform has allowed us to optimize and streamline the increasing amounts of domestic and international orders we're receiving."

CBD oil has indeed been on the rise in the USA in recent years, and Premium Jane has solidified its spot as one of the country's most reliable sellers. While their product range is smaller than other competing brands, customers have remarked on a tangible difference that exists in terms of quality and effectiveness.

"What it comes down to really is just a simple matter of quality. From day one we have refused to cut corners; we are still extracting and producing each product right here in the USA from organic, American-grown hemp," continued Adam Baker.

In addition to the newly renovated website and updated online store, the company has launched a 1,500mg topical lotion, which many are saying is the most potent CBD cream available outside the medical cannabis market.

Furthermore, since Premium Jane supplements are made from legal industrial hemp and contain less than 0.3% THC, they are available for sale and shipment across the US - as well as to several countries internationally. The brand offers three different potencies of its best-selling CBD oil tincture, as well as a line of expertly-crafted CBD gummies, CBD capsules, and a topical CBD lotion that can be applied directly to the skin.

You can visit the brand's revamped website - and also place orders directly through the updated online store - at www.PremiumJane.com.

