Leading CBD, gummy manufacturer Global Widget launches Defense Boost line of immune support gummies

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of CBD brands Hemp Bombs® and Nature's Script™, announced the launch of a health and wellness line of gummies called Defense Boost™ that uses natural ingredients such as elderberry and apple cider vinegar to help support the body's immune system.

"We've always been focused on health and well-being with our CBD brands, and especially now people are looking for more choice, more convenience, and more enjoyable ways to stay healthy," said co-founder Kevin Collins. "We've expanded our in-house gummy manufacturing capacity and capabilities to introduce non-CBD products that specifically help people boost and maintain their immune systems."

Collins added that the company's mission has always been to anticipate exactly what consumers want in a health and wellness product, and to make those products accessible and affordable to those who want them.

The company recently featured Defense Boost on its podcast. You can listen to the episode here or download on your favorite podcast platform.

Global Widget's Hemp Bombs is the country's top-selling CBD brand in the retail convenience space, selling more CBD than all other competitors combined, according to third-party industry data from IRI and SPINS.

Defense Boost, available in retail stores and online, is a natural fit after the company expanded its manufacturing and distribution facility to accommodate its private brand division. The company now has the capacity to produce millions of gummies daily, with more confectionary machines coming online this year.

Defense Boost gummies come in four varieties, available in 12-count, on-the-go bags for a MSRP of $5.99 per package:

Elderberry, with 50 mg of elderberry per gummy

Apple Cider Vinegar, with 50 mg of apple cider vinegar per gummy

Vitamin C, with 23 mg of vitamin C per gummy

Sleep, with 5 mg of the sleep aid melatonin per gummy

The gummies are formulated using carefully selected ingredients and can be taken daily as part of a wellness routine.

"We make amazing gummies, and the response has been tremendous with our existing distribution network," said Vince Gillen, vice president of sales at Global Widget. "Our job is to help our food, drug and mass retailers meet consumer demand and stay on top of growing trends."

For information on Defense Boost, retailers can visit www.defenseboost.com.

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated CPG manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind the iconic CBD brand Hemp Bombs, along with health and wellness brands, Defense Boost, Mystic Labs and Black Diamond Kratom. With more than 110,000 square feet of facility space and more than 200 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers and distributors worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

