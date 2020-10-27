Leading CBD Marketplace Now Offering Kill Cliff CBD

Direct CBD Online is proud to announce it is now the exclusive third-party seller of Kill Cliff CBD. Tweet this

Kill Cliff CBD, is a line of clean, CBD-infused energy beverages with incredible flavors. The Kill Cliff brand is celebrated and endorsed by high-profile athletes, personalities, and Navy SEAL veterans. This includes names like Joe Rogan, Stipe Miocic, John Brenkus, Lacey Evans, and Andy Stumpf.

"Kill Cliff CBD is yet another way to help customers incorporate CBD into their routines in a helpful and healthy way," Wiesehan III said. "That's always our goal on Direct CBD."

At a glance, the drinks offer 25mg of CBD, zero sugar, natural sweeteners, and B vitamins, and are known for their incredible function and taste. New or existing fans of the beverage can also enjoy the freedom to try out single flavors rather than commit to an entire 12-pack. Flavors available on Direct CBD include Mango Tango , Strawberry Daze , The G.O.A.T. , and Orange Kush .

"Direct CBD Online is a fantastic partner uniquely offering consumers the opportunity to buy individual servings of Kill Cliff CBD," says John Timar, president of Kill Cliff. "This is a great way to introduce our products to new customers in their personalized CBD bundles featuring other top brands."

Beyond Kill Cliff, Direct CBD Online serves as the largest CBD marketplace, offering more than 100 brands. The site also offers frequent discounts and promotions as well as generous rewards and refer-a-friend programs . Busy shoppers can save even more and never forget to stock up on their favorite CBD products with a convenient autoship program.

About Direct CBD Online:

The founders of Direct CBD Online are dedicated to providing a one-stop-shop for all things CBD from guides and content to a selection of the highest-quality CBD oils, tinctures, salves, skincare, capsules, gummies, and more. For more information about Direct CBD Online, visit directcbdonline.com .

About Kill Cliff:

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the SEAL community, KILL CLIFF® is America's leading clean energy drink company. KILL CLIFF products deliver clean fuel for the active lifestyle, providing energy, hydration, and nutrients without all the junk so many beverages have today. Kill Cliff was voted one of the 250 most disruptive brands by IAB and is poised to make significant gains in the multi-billion dollar beverage market. Headquartered in Atlanta, the KILL CLIFF team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. KILL CLIFF honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation. Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram @killcliff.

