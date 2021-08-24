Leading CEO Coaching Firm CEO Coaching International® Congratulates Clients on Making the Prestigious 2021 Inc. 5000 List

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is proud to congratulate all of its clients that made this year's prestigious Inc. 5000 list. The annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. The country's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.



We are particularly delighted that the number of CEO Coaching International clients that made the Inc. 5000 list has increased from 25 last year to 30 this year, and includes the following:



#201 Onicx

Onicx develops and builds health care real estate, multifamily and mixed-use projects. Onicx has been on the Inc. 5000 list for four years and has experienced an impressive 2,164% growth rate over a three-year period.



#316 ShipMonk

ShipMonk facilitates logistics and next-level growth for e-commerce businesses of all sizes. ShipMonk has been on the Inc. 5000 list four times and has experienced an astounding 1,448% growth rate over a three-year period.



#520 – Powerhome Solar

Powerhome Solar is an energy efficiency company providing American-made solar panels for residential customers in 12 states. Powerhome has been on the Inc. 5000 list for four years and has experienced a 940% growth rate over a three-year period.



#654 – Franklin Creative Solutions

Franklin Creative Solutions is an office supply company focused on low prices, high-quality products, and the best customer service possible. Franklin Creative is new to the Inc. 5000 list and has experienced a 742% growth rate over a three-year period.



#1086 – Terra Exports

Terra Exports is a fast-paced, entrepreneurial, young, and innovative fruit trading company that sources and delivers the freshest fruits from all over the world. Terra Exports has a global presence, distributing from and to more than 65 countries while providing market intelligence to partners. This is Terra Export's fourth year on the Inc. 5000 list with a 448% growth rate over a three-year period.



#1221 – Fountainhead

Fountainhead is a direct commercial lender offering small to midsize businesses SBA 504, SBA 7(a), low LTV conventional loan programs and PPP loans. This is Fountainhead's third time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 394% growth rate over a three-year period.



#1351 – qordata

qordata is a robust all-in-one data analytics and integration startup enabling pharma, biotech, and device companies to implement data-driven decision-making across their business functions. qordata is new to the Inc. 5000 list and has experienced a 353% growth rate over a three-year period.



#1412 – DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. No stranger to the Inc. 5000 list, DLP Real Estate Capital has been on the list nine times and experienced a 335% growth rate over a three-year period.



#1607 – Ammex

Ammex is the leading wholesale distributor of disposable gloves and barrier protection products serving the health, hygiene, and safety arenas. This is Ammex's fifth time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 290% growth rate over a three-year period.

#1671 – Watters International Realty

Watters International is an Austin-based real estate firm dedicated to helping buyers find dream homes and sellers to get the best price the market will allow. Watters International has been on the Inc. 5000 list six times and experienced a 274% growth rate over a three-year period.



#1707 – B3 Group

B3 Group is a fast-growing IT consulting firm specializing in digital services and technology solutions that impact the lives of veterans. B3 Group has been on the Inc. 5000 list five times with a 269% growth rate over a three-year period.



#1761 – Powertec

Powertec is a gym equipment company that designs and produces a full line of innovative strength equipment for home and light commercial use. This is Powertec's first time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 259% growth rate over a three-year period.



#1874 – Plative

Plative is a digital innovation services firm that delivers managed services and ongoing innovation to the financial services, nonprofit, wholesale, distribution, and technology industries. This is Plative's second time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 240% growth rate over a three-year period.



#2426 – SANTE Realty Investments

SANTE Realty Investments provides institutional-quality access to investors seeking to earn passive income through carefully procured and reliably managed real estate investments. This is SANTE's sixth time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 174% growth rate over a three-year period.



#2437 – Canyon State Electric

Canyon State Electric is a premier electrical contractor that designs and installs electrical systems for commercial and institutional facilities. This is Canyon State's first time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 173% growth rate over a three-year period.



#2831 – iSupport Worldwide

iSupport Worldwide provides fully directed and customized offshoring solutions for fast growing companies. This is iSupport Worldwide's inaugural year on the Inc. 5000 list with a 140% growth rate over a three-year period.



#2937 – Hawke Media

Hawke Media is a full-service advertising and marketing agency that uses data-driven digital marketing to create customized, performance-driven solutions for businesses. This is Hawke's fourth time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 132% growth rate over a three-year period.



#2961 – Landry/French Construction Co.

Landry/French Construction Co. is a New England-based construction firm providing construction management, design-build, and general contractor services to a diverse range of clients. This is Landry's third time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 130% growth rate over a three-year period.



#3008 – Barratt Asset Management

Barratt Asset Management is an asset management firm specializing in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. This is Barratt's fourth time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 127% growth rate over a three-year period.



#3400 – Infinitive

Infinitive is a client-focused transformation and technology consultancy driven to help clients dream, build, and optimize innovative systems for success. This is Infinitive's third time on the Inc. 5000 list with a 103% growth rate over a three-year period.



#3656 – Culmen International

Culmen International is a provider of mission-oriented technical, management and logistics services, supporting clients worldwide with extensive experience operating in over 100 countries on six continents. Culmen International has been on the Inc. 5000 list an astounding ten times and experienced a 92% growth rate over a three-year period.



#3791 – Panopto

Panopto provides an enterprise video content management system to enterprises and education institutions that centralizes video assets into a single system. Panopto has been on the Inc. 5000 list three times, with an 86% growth rate over a three-year period.



#3831 – Unosquare

Unosquare provides custom software development and distributed agile software teams for healthcare, financial services, and high-tech customers. Unosquare has been on the Inc. 5000 list seven times, with an 84% growth rate over a three-year period.



#3858 – Rastaclat

Rastaclat is a creator of accessories distributed to over 10 million customers in more than 200 countries. Rastaclat has been on the Inc. 5000 list four times, with an 83% growth rate over a three-year period.



#3901 – NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a military membership-based organization helping service members, veterans and their families achieve the American dream of homeownership and financial security. NewDay has been on the Inc. 5000 list two times, with an 80% growth rate over a three-year period.



#3989 – 24 Hour Home Care

24 Hour Home Care is an in-home care company that provides services to seniors and children with disabilities. 24 Hour Home Care has been on the Inc. 5000 list an impressive nine times and experienced a 78% growth rate over a three-year period.



#4041 – Zipline Logistics

Zipline Logistics is a digitally enabled, managed transportation partner that specializes exclusively in the consumer goods sector. Their purpose is to improve the lives of transportation professionals. Zipline Logistics has been on the Inc. 5000 list an amazing ten times, with a 75% growth rate over a three-year period.



#4053 – NuFACE

NuFACE is an at-home microcurrent beauty device manufacturer creating products to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, with instant results and cumulative benefits. This year marks NuFACE's first year on the Inc. 5000 list, with a 75% growth rate over a three-year period.



#4104 – Solstice Benefits

Solstice Benefits is an ancillary benefits provider offering dental, vision and life insurance to more than 700,000 members nationwide. Solstice Benefits has been a fixture on the Inc. 5000 list with nine appearances and a 73% growth rate over a three-year period.



#4155 – Madrivo

Madrivo is a digital marketing agency providing multichannel affiliate marketers a proprietary performance marketing platform to deliver impressions, leads and sales. Madrivo has been on the Inc. 5000 list twice, with a 71% growth rate over a three-year period.



CEO Coaching International is also honored to have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh consecutive year, ranking at #2190 with a three-year growth rate of 197%. "I am incredibly proud of our team's unwavering commitment to helping our clients Make Big Happen for their businesses, and deeply honored that CEO Coaching International has received this recognition among such a distinguished group of 2021 industry-leading honorees," stated Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "We are equally proud of our clients, who have all demonstrated outstanding performance and are significant contributors to the global business landscape."



About CEO Coaching International®

CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12882555



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

