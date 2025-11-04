Leading Charitable Fundraising Platform Charitybuzz Partners with Change to Fuel their Next Phase of Growth

Change's compliance infrastructure designed for professional fundraisers automates nonprofit onboarding, vetting, and payment flows for Charitybuzz.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charitybuzz , the premier destination for charitable auctions and sweepstakes, today announced its partnership with Change , the leading compliance and donation infrastructure platform for charitable fundraising. Since 2005, Charitybuzz has raised more than $650 million for nonprofits worldwide. Through this collaboration, the company will unlock new capacity for growth by automating payment flows, gaining real-time visibility into donations sent, and accelerating nonprofit onboarding and vetting.

Through its online platform, Charitybuzz offers unforgettable experiences and prizes – like VIP tickets to Coachella or private ski lessons with U.S. Olympian Lindsey Vonn – to benefit causes. As Charitybuzz aims to continue to increase the amount raised for charities, they will need a technology partner that can keep them compliant and scale the business efficiently. By adopting Change's technology, Charitybuzz replaces manual, time-intensive processes – like spending 80+ hours per month compiling spreadsheets of transaction data – with a fully automated platform that manages nonprofit vetting, onboarding, and the highly complex payment flows that professional fundraisers must manage.

"Change has best-in-class technology for professional fundraisers," said Ben Erwin, Chief Executive Officer of Charitybuzz. "This partnership allows us to navigate complex compliance requirements with confidence and focus on growing our campaigns. With Change's support, we're excited to raise more money for charities and deepen our impact for incredible causes."

The partnership also underscores Charitybuzz's commitment to leading the way in responsible innovation. With Change's compliance infrastructure, Charitybuzz can better navigate complex state-by-state fundraising regulations while reducing operational burden on its finance and legal teams. The collaboration represents a model for how technology can help professional fundraisers raise more money while maintaining transparency and trust in the philanthropic ecosystem.

"Charitybuzz has built one of the most innovative fundraising platforms in the world," said Sonia Nigam, Co-Founder and CEO of Change. "Our partnership represents the future of charitable fundraising: one where technology and compliance work in tandem to bring greater trust and impact to the sector."

Erwin also sat down with the Change team for a recent episode of the Give Smart video series, where he discussed the challenges professional fundraisers face and Charitybuzz's vision for expanding access to philanthropy through creative pathways.

This partnership reflects a broader shift toward modernizing compliance in the charitable sector, ensuring professional fundraisers can operate with greater efficiency and confidence.

About Change

Change is a technology platform that enables companies to launch compliant charitable giving programs at scale. Through its Donations API, compliance dashboard, and nonprofit verification tools, Change powers donation experiences such as round-ups, sweepstakes, and percentage-of-purchase campaigns. Change helps companies meet state compliance requirements, including commercial co-venture agreements, charitable fundraising platform regulations, and nonprofit registration renewals, ensuring that every donation is delivered with accuracy and transparency.

About Charitybuzz

Charitybuzz is the world's leading impact marketplace, uniting once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive access with charitable giving. Since 2005, Charitybuzz has raised over $650 million in unrestricted funding for thousands of nonprofits worldwide, helping organizations reach new donors and unlock incremental revenue. Through auctions, a buy now shop, sweepstakes, and private client services, Charitybuzz transforms cultural capital into meaningful impact, spanning luxury travel, rare collectibles, and VIP access across entertainment, business, sports, and culture. Charitybuzz has partnered with leading organizations including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish, MusiCares, ACLU, and Broadway Cares, connecting its global community with icons such as Paul McCartney, George Clooney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oprah Winfrey, and Tim Cook, among many others.

