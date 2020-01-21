Leading Chinese Menswear Brand Lilanz Confirms Tremendous Efficiency Improvements with Gerber Software

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilanz, a leading Chinese menswear brand, has always been a leader in innovation and efficiency, striving to provide products with the best sense of quality, design, and fashion at optimal costs. In order to offer their customers the best quality and price, the renowned Chinese menswear brand has been at the forefront of leveraging Gerber Technology's robust pattern design CAD software, AccuMark®, and automated nesting solution, AccuNest™, for better data integration and improved communication.

"Efficiency is a key component to success in today's fashion climate and AccuMark is the #1 choice for many top fashion brands for that exact reason," said Edward Wang, Vice President & General Manager for APAC at Gerber Technology. "With AccuMark, you can quickly develop your pattern and send pattern data directly to your nesting software, ensuring data integrity and greatly improving communication among team members."

Lilanz was founded in 1987 and has since developed into a nationally-renowned menswear brand that integrates design, research & development, production, and marketing with more than 30 years of experience. In 2009, the company became China's first menswear brand listed in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. As of 2018, Lilanz possessed 2670 terminal stores all over China and was selected into CCTV's The Growing of the Great Brand. Lilanz has become the leading enterprise to show the Chinese menswear brand image to the world. Gerber's integrated software solutions will support Lilanz's growth aspirations by ensuring the data being passed throughout the entire supply chain is accurate. Lilanz is able to accelerate their time to market and decrease costs while offering an improved quality allowing them to offer the best design.

"We have a totally independent R&D team with over 500 people. As a menswear brand serving all categories, we must have market insights in fabric and what's trending. And this is why we choose Gerber to seamlessly integrate our workflow from design, development to production," explained Lilanz Developing team.

AccuMark has allowed Lilanz to digitize all of their patterns, accelerating pattern design and improving efficiency by 20%. Lilanz is then able to transfer their pattern data directly into AccuNest where they'll be able to automatically generate cost and production markers for precise material calculations, which has helped them improve material utilization by 1.5% resulting in substantial savings.

In addition to Gerber's software solutions, Lilanz also leverages a service contract to ensure they're getting the most out of their software. With a service contract, Lilanz is able to get up and running quickly on the latest versions and benefit from the most innovative features of Gerber's industry-leading solutions through expert training and support from Gerber Certified professionals.

"Gerber responds instantly to all our requests and when any problem occurs. We are very satisfied with their software service."

