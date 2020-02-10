Leading Church Tech Company Subsplash Gives Back Over $645,000 to Churches

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsplash, the industry leader in church technology, announced that in 2019 a record $645,000 was given back to churches through their exclusive GrowCurve™ program that is part of Subsplash Giving , their digital donation management platform. In addition to giving back record amounts, Subsplash holistically saved churches over $4.3 million dollars in 2019 by offering the industry's best processing rates and helping them increase their digital donations.

In 2019, a record $645,000 was given back to churches through Subsplash's exclusive GrowCurve™ program that is part of Subsplash Giving. By automatically lowering transaction rates as donations increase, GrowCurve is one more way Subsplash is equipping every church on its platform. Subsplash is the only giving provider in their industry that offers a feature like GrowCurve in addition to no monthly fees, meaning their clients never need to negotiate for better rates.

"We're delighted with these results," said Tim Turner , Subsplash CEO and founder. "We have always been passionate about seeing more donations go to churches so that they can reinvest their resources into what's truly important—sharing the gospel and making more disciples. We created GrowCurve as a way to give back to and fuel the mission of churches using Subsplash Giving."

Beyond seeing a record amount given back to churches, Subsplash continued to delight their Giving clients with new features in 2019:

Donor-Covered Fees —giving donors the option to cover transaction fees so 100% of their donation goes to their church;

Donor Memos—donors can include notes with their gifts;

Tax statement improvements and recurring gift enhancements; and

Improved integrations with other widely-used church software solutions

"Our clients have quickly adopted these new features and are already reaping the benefits," said Stephen Sion, product manager for Subsplash Giving. "Through GrowCurve, new features, best-in-class support, and effective client-facing resources, Subsplash has demonstrated our commitment to continually leveling up our offerings, which represents a huge win for our clients."

More about Subsplash

Subsplash is a Seattle-based SaaS fintech company and leader in church engagement technology for clients in the U.S. and around the world. Subsplash has won awards, created some of the most downloaded apps of all time, created enterprise software for world-class brands like XBOX, Microsoft, Samsung, Expedia and Cisco, and their work has been featured in Wired, Engadget, Gizmodo, and The Wall Street Journal.

