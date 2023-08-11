Leading Climate Tech Company, Persefoni, Announces $50 Million Series C1 and Next AI Advancement

News provided by

Persefoni

11 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announces a $50 million Series C-1 funding round and the launch of PersefoniGPT, the company's AI co-pilot product for carbon accounting and management. This latest funding round was led by TPG Rise and included participation by Clearvision Ventures, ENEOS Innovation Partners, NGP Energy Technology Partners, Prelude Ventures, Parkway Ventures, Rice Investment Group, Bain and Co., EDF, and Alumni Ventures.

Continue Reading

The funding raises the total amount of investment in Persefoni to more than $150 million.

"This Series C round represents a significant vote of confidence in our strategic vision, our product and sales execution, and our commitment to bringing best-in-class climate software solutions to our customers," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni. "This new investment not only ensures our ability to provide industry-leading support to our global customers, but it also enables us to double down on our existing, successful AI developments.

"When we founded the company in January 2020, we incorporated 'Persefoni AI Inc.' to cement our investment in AI technologies as being critical to our company ethos. We're proud to have already delivered on that vision and are pleased to expand upon this early success with the step-change capabilities that generative AI represents. Breakthroughs in GPT and LLM models will drive huge innovation in the Climate Tech space, and Persefoni is excited to be at the forefront here with the launch of PersefoniGPT." 

Persefoni's increased investments in generative AI are not only visible in customer-facing products shipping in Q4 2023, but they will also have a significant impact on reducing operating expenses moving forward. Not counting the release of PersefoniGPT, the company has launched several AI capabilities into its core carbon accounting and management platform, which Persefoni's customers have employed to great fanfare. These innovations are already radically simplifying the complexity of enterprise data management with the help of models that enable, among other functionality, anomaly detection, natural language data matching, and automated data error resolution.

"Our early shift to invest in the transformative power of AI and machine learning technologies continues to pay dividends. Not only are we able to reduce costs, we're propelling our solutions into a new model of efficiency and intelligence," said Kim Stroh, Co-founder and Head of AI, Persefoni. "This innovation drives sustainability and efficiency simultaneously, and it's a key reason why Persefoni is trusted by partners leading in their respective markets, like Workiva, Deloitte, ERM, and Bain & Co."

About Persefoni

Persefoni AI Inc. provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris Agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/

SOURCE Persefoni

Also from this source

Vice Chair of the Sustainability Reporting Board of the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group and Special Liaison to ISSB, Kerstin Lopatta, Joins Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board

PERSEFONI ANNOUNCES FORMER U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ACTING CHAIR AND COMMISSIONER ALLISON HERREN LEE JOINS ITS SUSTAINABILITY ADVISORY BOARD

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.