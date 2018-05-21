Leading CLO and Structured Finance Lawyer Sean Solis Joins Milbank

Mr. Solis' practice is focused on structured products and other similar capital markets transactions, the formation and representation of credit funds, and capital markets regulation, with a focus on the risk retention regulations in both the EU and US. He has represented numerous asset managers, arrangers and issuers in structured financings and debt transactions including institutional investors at all levels of the capital structure with a focus on collateralized loans obligations (CLOs) and other complex financings.

Scott A. Edelman, Chairman of Milbank, said: "Sean will be a tremendous asset to our clients and build upon the success of our global CLO practice. The firm has taken steps globally to further strengthen its finance capabilities with numerous recent hires in London since the beginning of the year focusing on capital markets and financial restructuring. The addition of Sean further cements our dedication to providing our clients with top-quality service around the world."

"In a relatively short period of time, Sean has become one of the leading lawyers representing CLO managers in the market. His arrival will assist us in providing market leading expertise to help our clients capitalize on the vibrant CLO market and adapt to the evolving regulatory environment, while also serving our strategy to continue to strengthen our offerings in our key markets and practice areas across our finance practice," added Jay Grushkin, who heads Milbank's global CLO practice.

Milbank has been positioned at the forefront of credit arbitrage since the inception of CLOs almost 30 years ago. The firm has represented market-leading arrangers, issuers, derivatives counterparties and collateral managers on hundreds of credit arbitrage transactions involving a diverse array of asset classes.

Milbank's CLO team continues to rank highly across the board including recently ranking #1 law firm for Global CLO Managers and #5 law firm for Global CLO Arrangers in the CreditFlux 2017 year-end CLO Advisory Firm Rankings.

"Milbank's deeply embedded relationships with leading financial institutions and asset management firms and their global network spanning major financial markets will provide a robust platform for serving clients and growing my practice," said Mr. Solis. "I look forward to joining my new colleagues and contributing to the strategic expansion of the firm's CLO and structured finance capabilities."

