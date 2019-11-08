Leading cloud accounting firm appoints new leadership

Sheryl Phelps has accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer. During her 10 year tenure with the company she has shown the utmost dedication and we are thrilled to have her join the c-suite ranks. Among her accomplishments are; spearheading our CPA outreach program, improving our talent recruiting process, solidifying our approach to resource partnerships, and running point on client satisfaction initiatives.

Sherri McKeel has accepted the position of Director of Operations. After the Q1 resignation of our former COO, Sherri stepped in to take on accounting team operations. In this short time she has succeeded in establishing strong collaboration with management team members, improving the timely reporting of KPIs, increasing quality control, solving for our compliance gap, streamlining the onboarding process, and increasing customer touch.

"It is my passion to always be a nimble innovator and I have been thrilled with the positive changes and expertise that both of these ladies have brought to the business. Across the team I am hearing positive feedback about this new leadership. These appointments formalize and empower these ladies to be the leaders they have always been," says Jennifer Brazer, Founder and CEO of Complete Controller, "I believe more good things are on the horizon."

