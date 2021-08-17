Leading Cold-Chain Transport Company Expands
TCP now offers secure totes for law enforcement agencies
Aug 17, 2021, 08:38 ET
HIALEAH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than ten years, Thermal Custom Packaging has supplied lightweight, durable totes for the largest healthcare companies in America. Medical specimens, blood, DNA, biological pharmaceuticals, and more entries to our patented totes and Phase Chain Materials (PCMs). Clients use TCP products to keep the COVD vaccines safe, saving lives.
TCP knows the importance of reliably transporting medical supplies because it is owned and run by doctors. Therefore, it is pleased to announce the addition of law enforcement transports to its cutting-edge canon.
Temperature-sensitive evidence is crucial to helping solve cases. TCP totes help to maintain the evidence through its proper chains of custody. Thermal Care Packaging's proprietary PCMs can store and release large amounts of energy to maintain a temperature within a specific range. Each tote has a formed well inside, making it easy to sanitize to governmental standards and protect the cargo. The material is non-hazardous, non-toxic, and reusable, with a shelf life of many years. TCP's totes and PCMs mean no need for unreliable dry ice or ice packs which do not keep as steady of a temperature as our product.
Depending on the application desired, PCMs are reliable to maintain 32ºF (refrigerated), 19ºF (frozen), 3ºF (frozen), and -6ºF (ultra-cold). When the integrity of biological evidence can make the difference between a cold case and a solved one, Thermal Care Packaging wants to be the only cold thing about it.
