Leading Cold Therapy Wellness Brand Ice Barrel Launches "Ice Barrel 500", Most Insulated Cold Plunge Product on the Market

Feb. 20, 2024

20 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

Brand's most spacious model and first-in-category with built-in steps  

SUGARCREEK, Ohio. , Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Barrel, the leading innovator in accessible at-home cold therapy products, today announced the launch of its latest product, Ice Barrel 500. Introducing the next generation of the Brand's cold therapy solutions, the Ice Barrel 500 is an upright, spacious, chiller-ready cold therapy tool made to fit nearly every body type and space. The Ice Barrel 500 also raises the bar for cold therapy as the most insulated cold plunge product on the market. As the official cold therapy partner of the CrossFit Games, the all-new Ice Barrel 500 will be on location at the official 2024 CrossFit Open Announcements to provide recovery to all participating athletes.

"At Ice Barrel, we are expanding the science of cold therapy to deliver the most accessible and effective solutions to make it as easy as possible for everyone to build their personalized cold therapy routines. Since introducing a groundbreaking product that stands out in the market, our newest product launches have followed the principles of upright design, extreme durability, and ease of use," says Wyatt Ewing, Founder & CEO of Ice Barrel. "While we continue to educate consumers on the physical and mental health benefits of cold therapy, we are dedicated to creating innovative products that are effortless to use while providing maximum personal benefit, holistic well-being, and optimal human performance."

Key Features include:

  • Fully Insulated: Whether you're using ice or a chiller, the thick polyurethane foam insulation throughout the barrel and lid helps keep your water at your desired temperature longer, especially in warm climates.  Comes chiller-ready without modification, with a fully insulated and UV-resistant lid, a UV and water-resistant cover, and hardware (drain spout, plugs, bulkheads, and seals).
  • Comfortable and Spacious Design: With an integrated seat and generous interior space, the Ice Barrel 500 allows you to enjoy a comfortable, upright seated position to easily plunge up to your neck and shoulders for maximum full-body benefit. The Ice Barrel 500 comfortably fits most body types up to 7 feet tall, measuring in at L 57.6" x W 30.7" x H 42.1".
  • Safe Accessibility:  The Ice Barrel 500 has built-in gripped texture steps and an internal step that doubles as a seat for easy exit and entry. Ideal for homes, gyms, backyards, spas, and many other spaces.
  • Ultra-Durable: Just like the Ice Barrel 300 and 400, the Ice Barrel 500 is made from recycled plastic material that's extremely durable yet lightweight. All Ice Barrels are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and resist color fading. The Ice Barrel 500 is made from linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), a non-toxic, BPA-free, medical-grade material. It's non-porous so it won't absorb oils, toxins, or other contaminants.
  • Easy To Drain and Clean: Can hold 356 liters (94 gallons) of water and 104 lbs. when empty. Requiring very little maintenance, it is recommended to change the water every four weeks or as preferred using a water stabilizer to keep the water clean. Ice Barrel's maintenance kit includes everything needed to keep your Ice Barrel 500 clean and functional.
  • Conveniently Portable: With easy-carry handles and a width that fits through a standard 31-inch doorway, the Ice Barrel 500 is simple and easy to set up yourself—no installation assistance needed.

All Ice Barrels are ethically made in the USA using 100% recycled materials with sustainable practices whenever possible. All products ship within 14-21 business days of the order date and shipping costs are calculated at checkout. The Ice Barrel 500 retails for $1,499 and is now available for purchase at IceBarrel.com. Financing options are available with AfterPay.

About Ice Barrel 
Founded in 2017, Ice Barrel has quickly become a recognized leader in the health and wellness industry, offering a unique and effective approach to cold exposure therapy. Ice Barrel believes cold therapy has the power to enhance the well-being of everybody, everywhere, and is committed to making it as easy as possible for customers to build a cold therapy routine that provides the maximum personal benefit. Ice Barrel specializes in the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art cold therapy products, with a focus on designing solutions that are durable, effective, and ethically made. Ice Barrel's mission is to create the most accessible and effective cold therapy solutions to help you get colder and feel better. For more information on Ice Barrel, visit icebarrel.com and follow @icebarrel on social media. Get Colder, Feel Better!

