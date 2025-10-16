Leading College Access Nonprofit Launches New AI System to Transform Student Support Nationwide

"Coach Possible," an AI platform launched by nonprofit College Possible, provides 24/7 guidance, personalized learning and scalable coaching

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- College Possible today announced Coach Possible, a new AI-powered student success solution that is transforming college coaching. The platform gives students 24/7 access to personalized guidance, learning tools, milestone tracking, and instant support, all in one place. Working alongside coaches, Coach Possible helps students navigate the twists and turns of college—from forms and deadlines to academic challenges—so they can focus on learning, stay on track, and graduate from their best-fit college with confidence. At the same time, it enables coaches to support more learners, extending the reach of high-quality, personalized student support.

"Too many students leave college not because they lack potential, but because the support they need isn't always available when it matters most," says Dr. Siva Kumari, CEO of College Possible. "Coach Possible is designed to change that. By harnessing AI to extend the reach of our coaches, we're creating a model of student support that is both scalable and deeply personal—ensuring learners have the guidance they need to persist, graduate, and have meaningful careers."

Recent surveys suggest the nonprofit sector is facing serious strain : in one survey, 74% of organizations reported higher demand for services, while 60% reported declines in funding. Predictive AI enables students to receive earlier assistance, increasing transparency for all parties and helping to demystify the college access journey.

Additionally, national data underscores the impact of consistent support: research shows students with regular access to advising and mentoring are far more likely to enroll in and complete college. By utilizing Coach Possible to scale each coach's capacity from roughly 60 to as many as 250 students, Coach Possible dramatically expands access to high-quality guidance while preserving the personalized relationships that define College Possible's approach.

The introduction of Coach Possible builds on College Possible's history of innovation and its long-standing collaboration with Salesforce. College Possible becomes one of the first national college success organizations to integrate a generative AI feature directly into its program model, supercharging its system of support, tools, and services for students.

With Coach Possible, students gain access to:

A one-stop digital portal to track milestones, progress, and goals.

A 30-module learning management system (LMS) aligned with College Possible's proven curriculum.

24/7 generative AI support, built on decades of College Possible experience, answering routine questions and empowering coaches to focus on critical student support moments.

Direct visibility into their coach's role, ensuring a consistent human connection.

An academic home during summer breaks and college transitions, providing mentorship and guidance when students need it most.

"Students today expect real-time answers and support on their schedules, not ours," says Scott Del Rossi, vice president of college and career success of College Possible. "They are balancing studies, family, and sometimes work, and they need answers in real time. Coach Possible doesn't replace coaches; it equips them to be more effective and more available. That's the kind of innovation it will take to move the needle on persistence and degree completion."

Coach Possible is an industry-leading example of the ethical use of AI, providing a secure environment where students receive personalized, real-time guidance. The Agent, which is Salesforce-native, draws on student records and past interactions to deliver tailored support, while ensuring all data is masked, encrypted, and never used to train public AI models. Coaches, in turn, can access activity summaries and insights to strengthen the solutions that help students succeed. Additionally, institutions will be able to leverage CoPilot, an industry-leading data information system built on Salesforce that delivers a comprehensive, 360-degree view of students' academic, financial, and social well-being. By securely tracking real-time student interactions and progress, CoPilot empowers timely interventions that improve student success outcomes.

About College Possible

Founded in 2000, College Possible is one of the nation's largest and most successful college access and success programs. Through its proven coaching model, the organization has supported nearly 100,000 students in earning a college degree and achieving economic mobility. Today, College Possible serves more than 25,000 students annually, leveraging technology and innovation to expand reach and impact. Its proprietary CoPilot platform supports more than 1,700 users across 50 partner organizations, with a 99% retention rate. Nationwide, College Possible students are three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree within six years than their peers from similar backgrounds. Headquartered in Saint Paul, MN, College Possible operates additional regional sites in Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; and Austin, TX, and has established Catalyze partnerships in California, Minnesota, New York, and Tennessee. Learn more at CollegePossible.org.

