Leading Commerce Technology Company FortisPay Adds Industry Vets to C-Suite

NOVI, Mich., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Payment Systems, LLC (FortisPay), a payment technology leader for businesses, independent software vendors (ISVs), and developers, today announced the addition of three new top executives to lead the company's continued growth and expansion into new markets. The leadership team will continue to scale the organization's offerings and support the expanding network of partners.

Greg Cohen , FortisPay's executive chairman, early integrated payments veteran and highly sought-after FinTech advisor, will serve as the company's CEO. Cohen served as the executive chairman of the organization for 18 months prior to being appointed CEO. Preceding FortisPay, Cohen lead numerous, highly-successful commerce businesses from the executive suite including, Paya, iPayment (now PaySafe) and Cayan (now part of Global Payments). Additionally, he is the former president of the Electronic Transactions Association and member of Mastercard, Discover and NACHA advisory boards.

"Greg has extensive knowledge of the commerce ecosystem and a unique ability to scale platform businesses and solutions both directly and indirectly in complex environments," said Jimmy Nafso, co-founder and executive officer of FortisPay. "His support at the board level has been tremendous and we're thrilled to have him onboard full-time as he contributes to the firm's strategic growth. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue on our rapid growth track."

FortisPay also announced two additional members of the executive team. Seasoned finance professional Dennis McLaughlin will take the helm as the company's CFO. McLaughlin previously served as the vice president of finance at Berkeley Research Group, Paya, JP Morgan & Chase Co., as well as the director of finance for Capital One. While working with Paya, Dennis served as the interim CFO and was responsible for all facets of finance and accounting. The company has also appointed strategic business advisor and IT and implementation expert Ashley Usher to serve as chief integration and information officer. Usher brings to FortisPay two decades of experience in the digital payments, FinTech and technology industries, where she has served as a partner in executive operations, product development, IT strategy and other critical initiatives. In her prior experience, Usher worked as a partner at TechCXO and vice president at Global Payments, where she led enterprise platform integrations.

FortisPay is rapidly expanding its suite of products and its market reach. The business continues to grow both organically and inorganically. In May, the company announced the acquisition of payment facilitator (or "PayFac") platform EpicPay and integrated solutions provider Change Merchant Solutions. As the organization expands, the additional leadership will enable operations to scale and consistently meet the demands of the fast-paced market.

"FortisPay is making exceptional progress as it brings promising new technologies to market and further integrates its platform with software and ERP providers, creating a truly unique value proposition in a range of industries," said Trevor Rich of Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity backer of FortisPay. "These C-level, industry veterans bring visions of commerce enablement and track records that indicate this progress will continue, if not accelerate, at FortisPay."

About FortisPay

FortisPay provides payment technology and merchant solutions to businesses and software developers nationwide, processing billions of dollars annually. FortisPay's mission is to provide technology-enabled solutions and amazing customer experiences helping software partners and small and mid-sized businesses scale through innovation. FortisPay's proprietary platform provides state-of-the-art connectivity solutions for hundreds of business owners, software developers, and channel partners. For more information, visit www.fortispay.com .

Media Contact: Bri Helm

Phone: (630) 744-9545

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FortisPay

