Leading Commercial Furniture & Interior Solutions Provider Empire Office Joins the DIRTT Global Partner Network

Offering Enhanced Industrialized Construction Solutions

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Gaslow, President and CEO of Empire Office, Inc. (www.empireoffice.com), announces a new partnership with DIRTT, a global leader in industrialized construction, in its Florida and Alabama markets. DIRTT builds dynamic interior spaces that adapt and evolve in response to changing needs.

"The DIRTT construction system has an excellent reputation of driving efficiency and adapting to change, two of the most common requests we get from our clients on a daily basis," stated Gaslow.

Industrialized construction combines innovative processes and technologies that enable solutions to be designed, organized, configured, and manufactured off-site, with final assembly completed at the job site. The DIRTT construction system provides total design freedom and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Looking beyond the first day of use, DIRTT understands that change will be required and enables reconfigurations, adaptations, and adjustments necessary over time.

"We are confident in the benefits this partnership will bring to organizations looking to build more compelling spaces to work, learn, and heal," added John Gols, President, Northeast.

Together, DIRTT and Empire Office will empower businesses to create agile, collaborative, and sustainable work environments that drive productivity and employee well-being. While the partnership is currently available to Empire's Florida and Alabama-based clients as well as key strategic accounts, the companies look forward to expanding to other Empire-based markets in the future.

Earlier this year, Empire Office announced the launch of its new headquarters in New York City boasting a sophisticated design to support flexibility and collaboration.

About Empire Office, Inc.

New York-headquartered Empire Office is the world's largest commercial furniture & interior solutions provider, with over 77 years of experience. Counting among its clients the world's premier corporations, including 41 of the top 100 Fortune500 companies, Empire provides its customers with unparalleled service and support across all 50 states. Empire Office is recognized as a Steelcase Premier Partner and supports a list of more than 500 manufacturers. We partner with best-in-class architects, designers, brokers, craftsmen, and manufacturers to deliver proven workspace solutions. With creative and cost-effective results, we address business challenges and activate brands.

