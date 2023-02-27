Leading Commercial Furniture & Interior Solutions Provider Empire Office Launches New Headquarters in New York

Showcasing a Sophisticated Design for a Flexible, Modern Way of Working

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Gaslow, President and CEO of Empire Office, Inc. (www.empireoffice.com), announces the launch of Empire's new headquarters in New York City, located at 654 Madison Avenue. On the 14th floor, the space was designed with the architecture and design teams at VMAD and inspired by industry trends and the new way of working. With an emphasis on touch-down (versus dedicated) spaces and hosting client and team meetings in an open, flexible and amenity-filled space, the newly launched HQ is also home to Empire's executive leadership team.

"During the pandemic, we found ourselves where most companies did – working remotely," stated Gaslow. "For a company specializing in furniture for office spaces, this could not be farther from what we expected to see looking into our future. Like the clients we support, we knew we belonged back in the office, so we began searching for a new space to support us now and into the future."

The search led to 654 Madison Avenue, just 30 blocks north of the company's previous location and conveniently situated near Central Park, the Queensboro bridge, and a short distance from most trains and transit.

"The building's mid-century design and boutique nature nestled within a luxe shopping district, not to mention a few blocks from the Steelcase showroom, made it the perfect choice for us," said Jocelyn Corrigan, Chief Strategy Officer.

Together with the team at VMAD, Empire got to work creating an executive hub with eight private offices, including a CEO suite; reservable workstations; a variety of conference room sizes and open collaboration spaces; custom work pods; a phone nook; a mother's retreat; and an inspirational workroom housing the Creative Studio and Marketing teams.

"Our goal was to build a more purposeful and targeted space that mirrors our brand and showcases how the workplace is evolving," added Corrigan. "We took the time to examine our needs, wants, and desires for our next HQ space in both location and amenities. Flexibility, employee well-being, and collaboration emerged as the key driving factors."

The style of the space is Scandinavian-modern, reflected in impressive marble stone slabs, arched doorways, rich velvets, wood slats, brass accents, and a sophisticated color palette with over a dozen brands represented, including Steelcase, Coalesse, Stylex, Watson, Allermuir, Andreu World, Hem, Menu, Viccarbe, Nucraft, Spacestor, Heartwork, Minotti, Tuohy, West Elm Work, and many more.

Empire's custom millwork division, Fabricate, crafted one-of-a-kind furniture and built-in solutions that blend with the furniture selections for a unique but uniform look and feel. Fabricate's engineers developed shop drawings based on the conceptual renderings from the VMAD team and sourced multiple material samples to match the furniture in the space. Signature pieces include large-scale sliding entry doors, a custom stone reception desk, upholstered benches and banquettes, custom velvet-wrapped work pods, built-in pantry cabinetry and stone tops, and a curved wooden portal.

The result is a welcoming environment that promotes socialization and draws in employees, partners, clients, and visitors.

"Today's workplaces demand flexibility with a balance of open and private spaces, fostering collaborative and individual work needs that can change at a moment's notice, and our space is no different," said Gaslow. "Our teams are very pleased with the outcome and the opportunity to see and collaborate with colleagues again in person. It's a great time to be back in the office."

In December, Empire Office celebrated one-year post-acquisition of DeKalb Office, which expanded its reach in the Southeastern U.S. with physical locations in Atlanta, GA, and Birmingham, AL. The company's client list now boasts 41 of the top 100 Fortune500 companies in the U.S.

New York-headquartered Empire Office is the world's largest commercial furniture & interior solutions provider, with over 77 years of experience. Counting among its clients the world's premier corporations, including 41 of the top 100 Fortune500 companies, Empire provides its customers with unparalleled service and support across all 50 states. Empire Office is recognized as a Steelcase Premier Partner and supports a list of more than 500 manufacturers. We partner with best-in-class architects, designers, brokers, craftsmen, and manufacturers to deliver proven workspace solutions. With creative and cost-effective results, we address business challenges and activate brands.

