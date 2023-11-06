Leading Commercial Real Estate Firm Horrell Company Announces New Head of Commercial Property Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horrell Company, one of the oldest commercial real estate companies serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, today announced that Alexa L. Barnett, a Nashville native, will serve as its Head of Commercial Property Management. Barnett brings to the company significant commercial property management expertise, with substantial experience managing commercial properties in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Barnett joins Horrell Company from Southern Land Company, where she served as Commercial Property Manager overseeing the company's 82,111 SF Class-A restaurant, retail, office and parking garage space at Vertis Green Hills. Prior to Southern Land Company, Barnett assisted Baker Storey McDonald Properties with the management of its portfolio which exceeded a million-square-feet and spanned across Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio. Barnett is also the owner and co-founder of CRE615, a networking, mentorship and educational organization with a membership base of more than 1,600 of Nashville's commercial real estate professionals, and was recently inducted into the Nashville Top 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 and recognized in the Nashville Post's 2023 Annual List of Nashville's Most Influential People for her commitment to bring others together to network and build community. 

"Horrell Company is thrilled to welcome Alexa and I believe her depth of experience in commercial property management and ties to Nashville and Middle Tennessee make her a strong addition to the team," said Elliott Smith, President & CEO of Horrell Company. "Alexa is highly respected in the commercial real estate industry and has a proven track record of effectively managing desirable commercial properties in the area. Horrell Company is building significant momentum as the company advances in all key areas of its long-term growth plan and Alexa's experience and insights will be instrumental in executing our plans to increase Horrell Company's property management offerings," continued Smith.

Barnett said, "I am excited to join Horrell Company and truly humbled that the team has entrusted me to honor Steve Horrell's legacy. I look forward to growing our portfolio and property management services under Elliott's leadership."

Horrell Company specializes in brokerage services, tenant and landlord representation, real property development, acquisitions and dispositions, and property and asset management services in the industrial, retail and office sectors.

