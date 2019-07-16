Leading Communications Provider Leverages Qualtrics to Power Its Global Customer Experience Program

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, announced that CenturyLink, one of the largest technology providers to global enterprise customers, is leveraging Qualtrics CustomerXM™ to power its global customer experience (CX) programs. CenturyLink uses CustomerXM to turn customer interactions into meaningful insights wherever their customers are, including email, phone, SMS, chat, web, social media and in-app feedback. CenturyLink uses the information to identify experience gaps in real time and take action to drive customer loyalty and satisfaction.

"CenturyLink is laser-focused on improving the experience we provide our customers across the globe," said Beth Ard, vice president of customer experience, CenturyLink. "Our work with Qualtrics is a key element to our approach, and is critical to our ability to collect and analyze feedback for actionable insights like how customers value CenturyLink's self-service tools to make their interactions with us simpler and more meaningful."

With CustomerXM, CenturyLink can unlock customer and employee insights with user-friendly dashboards and the Qualtrics XM mobile app. The app provides stakeholders at all levels of the business--from the executive team to the frontline--with real-time information to improve both the customer and employee experience. Using Qualtrics, CenturyLink has been able to better understand and address customer needs, as well as launch an employee recognition program to reward employees based on customer feedback.

"CenturyLink is committed to engaging customers on their terms and delivering meaningful experiences at every step of the customer journey," said Webb Stevens, vice president of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "CustomerXM is enabling CenturyLink to turn every customer interaction into insights that help the organization close experience gaps and put customers first."

CustomerXM is used by the world's leading enterprises to optimize the customer experience and predict the actions that will have the biggest impact on their bottom line. Over 10,000 organizations from more than 100 countries use Qualtrics to close the gap between what customers expect and the experience being delivered.

