Leading Companies Embrace Continuous Quality Approach & Deliver Software With Confidence at Speed

The new release of the Parasoft Continuous Quality solution for API testing enables DevOps and application teams to work more efficiently. Shared authentication in test suites makes it easier to configure multiple tests with consistent login credentials. New authentication options for Azure AD, OIDC, and PIV CAC provide additional methods for users to access their Parasoft infrastructure. Parasoft has also extended the API security testing support to include web UI penetration testing, along with additional widgets and reports for CWE and OWASP Top 10. A new HTTP forward proxy simplifies the ability to virtualize backend services for mobile applications so teams can continuously test the apps when those services aren't available.

A proud sponsor of STAREAST, Parasoft will be showcasing the latest solution at the live event April 27-28 in Orlando. Delivering quality at speed is imperative and Parasoft provides test automation solutions that give leaders confidence in the software they are delivering while supporting modern CI/CD and DevOps pipelines.

"To address our quality concerns, we focused on measuring and reducing production escaped defects. We developed a consistent test strategy approach with the Parasoft solution to create virtual assets that support the end-to-end quality that we require to reduce escaped defects and achieve availability time of 99.97%," said Roya Montazeri, senior director of quality at Cox Automotive.

When software is critical, Parasoft customers like Alaska Airlines and Caesars Entertainment know they can deliver with confidence. Adopting Parasoft's test data management solution, Alaska Airline's testers leverage an always available virtualized test environment. They test whatever scenario they want, when they need, resulting in tests that are 100% reliable and repeatable, and completely eliminating false positives. The team at Caesars Entertainment improved UI test automation by more than 96% and reduced API test execution time by 96% after building a scalable and maintainable test automation strategy with the Parasoft Continuous Quality solution.

"With companies feeling the increased pressure to accelerate the delivery of software to the market, many are concerned that cutting corners in quality and compliance is the only way they can deliver on time. While automating testing minimizes delays, moving to a continuous quality approach gives development leaders confidence that their software is secure, reliable, and meets their quality standards," said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer at Parasoft.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

SOURCE Parasoft