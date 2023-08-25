Leading Companies Powering the Global Gift Packaging Market: Card Factory, DS Smith, Mondi, and More Shape the Industry Landscape

25 Aug, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gift Packaging Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gift packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.0% during 2023-2030.
This report on global gift packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global gift packaging market by segmenting the market based on product type, material, packaging type and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the gift packaging market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Card Factory
- DS Smith plc
- Ebro Color GmbH
- Hallmark Cards Inc.
- IG Design Group plc
- International Packaging Corporation
- Karl Knauer KG
- Mondi plc
- POL-MAK
- Smurfit Kappa Group plc
- Yama Ribbon & Bows Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Shifting Consumer Trends Towards Party and Celebration Activities
- Rising Disposable Income
Challenges
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Increased Competition among Key Players
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market
by Product Type
- Ribbons
- Wrapping Papers
- Containers
- Boxes
- Others
by Material
- Paper and Paperboards
- Plastic
- Glass
- Others
by Packaging Type
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
- Tertiary Packaging
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jjc56
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article