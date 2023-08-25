Leading Companies Powering the Global Gift Packaging Market: Card Factory, DS Smith, Mondi, and More Shape the Industry Landscape

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gift Packaging Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gift packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.0% during 2023-2030.

This report on global gift packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global gift packaging market by segmenting the market based on product type, material, packaging type and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the gift packaging market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Card Factory

DS Smith plc

Ebro Color GmbH

Hallmark Cards Inc.

IG Design Group plc

International Packaging Corporation

Karl Knauer KG

Mondi plc

POL-MAK

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Yama Ribbon & Bows Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shifting Consumer Trends Towards Party and Celebration Activities

Rising Disposable Income

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Increased Competition among Key Players

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market

by Product Type

Ribbons

Wrapping Papers

Containers

Boxes

Others

by Material

Paper and Paperboards

Plastic

Glass

Others

by Packaging Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

