Leading Companies Procter & Gamble, Nestle, and Amway Dominate Dietary Supplements Market

08 Aug, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dietary Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dietary supplements market, valued at US$77.545 billion in 2021, is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 2.78% over the forecast period, reaching a market size of US$93.953 billion by 2028.

This detailed research study delves into various segments of the dietary supplements market, including age group, usage, type, sales channel, and geography. The report provides a concise overview of the market, highlighting key driving factors and challenges.

In addition to analyzing the market using Porter's five forces model, the report includes an in-depth industry value chain analysis, identifying the companies involved in different processes and their contributions to various sectors.

A comprehensive examination of development trends, industry policies, and regulations that impact the dietary supplements market is presented in the study. Furthermore, stakeholders gain valuable insights into the overall regulatory framework influencing the market environment.

"Dietary Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" is an essential and up-to-date report that offers crucial market information to executives and interested stakeholders. The report also assesses the competitive landscape, detailing strategies adopted by key market players, and categorizing them in our vendor matrix as leaders, followers, challengers, or niche players.

Key aspects covered in the dietary supplements market report include:

  • Market data tables and charts
  • Market outlook, with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's analysis, and industry value chain analysis
  • Market assessment by age group, including 0-5 years, 6-20 years, and 20-50 years
  • Detailed analysis and graphical representation of market trends by usage, categorized as preventive and proactive
  • In-depth examination of dietary supplement types, including botanicals, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and others
  • Exhaustive coverage of sales channels, encompassing hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, independent retailers, direct sellers, and online platforms
  • A 360-degree view of dietary supplement market demand across different geographies, including North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, with further breakdown for key countries within these regions.

The dietary supplements market report covers the following segments:

By Age Group:

  • 0-5 Years
  • 6-20 Years
  • 20-50 Years

By Usage:

  • Preventive
  • Proactive

By Type:

  • Botanicals
  • Vitamins
  • Minerals
  • Fatty Acids
  • Others

By Sales Channel:

  • Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Independent Retailers
  • Direct Sellers
  • Online

Leading Companies Mentioned:

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Amway
  • BASF
  • Arm and Hammer (Parent Company: Church & Dwight)
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • CVS Pharmacy (Parent Company: CVS Health Corporation)
  • Herbalife International of America, Inc.
  • Nestle
  • Otsuka Holding Co., ltd
  • H&H Group

