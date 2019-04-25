Leading Companies Select the Achievers Platform to Ignite Employee Engagement Across Their Organizations

Advance America, Bluegreen Vacations, Majestic Steel, PathFactory, Société Générale Americas, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, and Zuora Transform the Employee Experience with Engagement Technology; the Achievers Platform Now Has Over Two Million Users

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, an industry-leading employee engagement platform provider, today announced its technology is being used by some of the most innovative employers around the globe to transform the employee experience. Advance America, Bluegreen Vacations, Majestic Steel, PathFactory, Société Générale Americas, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, and Zuora—companies who support diverse employee populations across a range of industries, from banking to computer software to retail—are now among the employers utilizing the Achievers platform to strengthen their workplace cultures.

"Our associates are the key to our company's success, and it's essential that we recognize and celebrate their contributions every chance we get," said Justin Taylor, EVP, chief human resources officer at Bluegreen Vacations. "The Achievers Employee Engagement Platform allows us to do just that in real-time and from any location. Having a dedicated place where we can uplift our people and share all the amazing work they're doing companywide, regardless of their location, is truly invaluable."

With unemployment rates in the United States near a 50-year low, companies are doing everything they can to retain and engage their workforce. New employers who have signed on to use the Achievers platform understand this and are using the Achievers Recognize and Achievers Listen solutions to foster a culture where employees feel heard and appreciated. Together, these technologies make up the Achievers Employee Engagement Platform—an intuitive, always-on channel with over two million users that empowers all employees to share their feedback, recognize peers and be recognized. In turn, it provides organizations and managers with actionable insights that supercharge the way they listen to, recognize and reward their employees.

"At Zuora, we've always been intentional about creating a unique experience for our employees," said Karen Gaydon, SVP of ZEO Success at Zuora. "Peer recognition on the Achievers platform, with its fun functionality and outstanding redemption options, amplifies collaboration and our shared successes—helping us build real relationships to push each other to the next level."

"Company leaders have a great opportunity to drive loyalty, alignment and performance, but enhancing employee engagement requires a dedicated initiative," said Vanessa Brangwyn, chief customer officer at Achievers. "This group of companies understands the competitive advantage that comes from high levels of engaged and empowered people. We're proud to be the technology partner they've entrusted to make sure their employees feel valued, appreciated and heard."

Other international customers recently added to the platform include Telstra, Ricoh and the City of Greater Dandenong in Australia, as well as Lowell, Bridgestone EMEA, ArcelorMittal Mining, and Taylor & Francis in EMEA.

