Leading Companies Turn to SAP for Network and Spend Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that companies worldwide are embracing its powerful end-to-end network and total spend management, cloud-based solutions. These solutions support business leaders who understand that collaboration and the ability to share data across organizational boundaries is nonnegotiable. In the third quarter of 2018, SAP's cloud revenue surged 41 percent (non-IFRS, at constant currencies) and new cloud bookings grew 37 percent (at constant currencies) year-over-year.

Data Delivers Intelligence to Move Businesses Forward

Enabling real-time decision-making and having an intense focus on profitability and long-term growth are prerequisites for successful global business leaders. With this in mind, companies worldwide are adopting cloud solutions from SAP for end-to-end network and spend management to extract valuable information to accelerate the journey to becoming intelligent enterprises. For example, in the third quarter of 2018:

KIO Networks, an IT consulting and service company with more than 15 years in the Mexican market, moved to the cloud portfolio from SAP to become an intelligent enterprise. The company, with 38 data centers in Mexico , Central America , the Caribbean and Europe , adopted SAP® Ariba®, SAP Concur® and SAP Fieldglass® solutions to increase efficiency in travel budget management, streamline its procurement processes, improve relationships with vendors and automate the administration of external workers. All of this was done with the main objective of quoting projects faster for a speedier rate of contribution to KIO's customers.

, is a fast-growing leader in online and mobile food ordering. Currently operating in 40+ countries with more than one million orders per day, it chose SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Ariba and SAP Concur solutions to help scale growth. "We manage 28 brands around the world to drive rapid growth," said , senior director, Finance Systems at Delivery Hero. "We chose SAP's cloud solutions over others because they give us the ability to assess our total spend across the entire business and access to the right data, at the right time allowing real-time decisions. The relationship with SAP is critical to our ongoing success." iLoLay, an Argentinean dairy company that exports to more than 30 countries, is becoming an intelligent enterprise with the support of SAP solutions. The company, which processes over 500 million liters of milk a year, chose SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba and SAP SuccessFactors® solutions, among others, to boost its digital transformation road map, retain and foster employees, improve procurement processes and support its growth plan.

Grupo Energía Bogotá (GEB), the Latin American multinational leader in the electric power and natural gas sector, continues to shape its digital transformation process with the addition of cloud solutions from SAP. The company, with operations in Colombia , Peru , Guatemala and Brazil , adopted SAP Ariba solutions to optimize the outsourcing process, have better visibility of contract management and have full control of strategic purchases. With SAP Concur solutions, GEB will be able to have the control, management and visibility of all travel expenses of the companies within the group and within its subsidiaries. Likewise, the 120-year-old company will be able to expand its capacity through SAP Cloud Platform to continue implementing its corporate strategic plan on a single data and cloud commercial platform.

"Business decisions that used to be made over the course of a year or more now need to be made in months or weeks," said Robert Enslin, president of the Cloud Business Group and member of the Executive Board, SAP SE. "Staying ahead means having the systems and networks in place, inside and outside your company, to give you total visibility and control — and that's what SAP delivers."

Powerful Networks to Expand the Value of Data

With SAP Ariba, SAP Concur and SAP Fieldglass solutions, SAP delivers the most powerful networks with a best-in-class user experience across sourcing and supplier management, travel and expense, and workforce management.

Ariba Network is the largest business-to-business network in the world with over 3.6 million connected companies in over 190 countries. On the network, more than US$2.28 trillion in commerce is conducted annually — more than three times that of eBay, Amazon and Alibaba combined.

in commerce is conducted annually — more than three times that of eBay, Amazon and Alibaba combined. More than 258 million transactions were processed in SAP Concur solutions over the past four quarters, and the solutions integrate with over 180 partners to help clients manage tax regulations, compliance issues and more. Concur Travel is the only corporate travel solution with Airbnb listings embedded directly in the online booking tool. In addition, more than 7.5 million travelers have access to Concur TripLink.

SAP Fieldglass solutions, comprising a cloud-based vendor management system, have been deployed in more than 180 countries, offer more integrations than any other supplier in the space and supported over 6.2 million users in the third quarter of 2018.

