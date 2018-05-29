Leading compliance consulting and technology firm The Red Flag Group® shows its focus on significant growth with the appointment of David Lane as Director of Global Sales & Marketing

David is a senior-level global technology executive with over 25 years' experience in driving transformational agendas for companies, building organisations from the ground up and turning around existing organisations. His track record is impeccable, having increased profitability for every business he has managed.

David has successfully operated across multi-geographical boundaries, doing business in both hemispheres, across four continents and in over 33 countries for both private and public companies, from multinationals to start-ups. He has managed businesses through the entire business lifecycle, from start-up to divestment, and his career has encompassed a variety of roles, from software engineer to company CEO.

Scott Lane, CEO & Chairman of The Red Flag Group, said, "We plan to double the size of our sales and marketing team this year, with additional resources in all four of our regions. We have a broad product line that needs very experienced, smart, engaged and passionate experts to work with our customers, who are the largest and most professional buyers in the world. As we broaden our products and develop new entities we have had to invest in a deeper management team to allow us to maintain quality. Having worked with David many years ago, I was impressed with his leadership skills, and I am delighted to renew our working relationship by adding him to our Leadership Team."

"As a non-executive director of The Red Flag Group, I recognised the value that the firm provides clients in compliance and risk-migration services that allow them to accelerate their business growth by safely accessing new markets," said David. "I was also attracted by the international nature of the company, with its offices in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Scott and I share a vision of making The Red Flag Group's sales and marketing organisation a high-performing team in a partner-friendly organisation, providing innovative solutions to clients and potential clients. This expansion phase is an exciting time and I am happy to be part of this team."

The Red Flag Group® is a tech-driven professional services firm that applies a unique set of business solutions to help its clients accelerate their performance by managing risk effectively.

The Red Flag Group's focus is helping companies select great business partners, suppliers, customers and employees and avoiding costly mistakes. Over 900 major companies around the world trust The Red Flag Group to select their business partners and provide ratings, research and advice on risk.

Over 200 qualified compliance professionals

Over 100 technology-development professionals

Projects and experience in 194 countries

Expertise in 45 languages

15 global offices across five continents

12 years of profitable operations acting for large American, European and Asian multinational corporations

