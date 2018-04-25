Leading compliance consulting and technology group, The Red Flag Group® shows its focus on significant growth with the appointment of industry expert Robert Agnew to its Leadership Team

The Red Flag Group's CEO and Founder Scott Lane says, "Compliance is no longer ticking boxes – it is now about making sure that customers, partners, suppliers and employees all work together to protect the integrity of a company and its stakeholders. With this growth of the compliance industry and also the continued development of our technology, consulting and data solutions to large businesses, we recognise that we are in a great position to push the firm even further in our growth trajectory.

"We continue to grow and expand as a business in the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and we have very large goals for the next few years to grow our clients' businesses in a sustainable and ethical way that meets or exceeds industry, government and community expectations. To take on that large undertaking requires an amazing team, and Rob's expertise in investment banking, acquisitions and strategy planning means that we can grow both organically and through partnerships and investments."

Robert says that he has been following The Red Flag Group for several years as an investment advisor and banker and is delighted to be joining the firm. "I have been blown away with what they have achieved – they have built a global business and pretty much created an industry from scratch. Every time I look at what they are doing I see enormous potential. I wanted to be a part of the firm not only to reinforce its reputation among its global client base, but to substantially grow its revenue in new markets through partnerships and investments."

A list of The Red Flag Group's senior leadership members can be found at http://www.redflaggroup.com/leadership-team/.

The Red Flag Group® is a tech-driven professional services firm that applies a unique set of business solutions to help its clients accelerate their performance by managing risk effectively.

The Red Flag Group's focus is helping companies select great business partners, suppliers, customers and employees and avoiding costly mistakes. Over 900 major companies around the world trust The Red Flag Group to select their business partners and provide ratings, research and advice on risk.

Over 200 qualified compliance professionals

Over 100 technology-development professionals

Projects and experience in 194 countries

Expertise in 45 languages

15 global offices across five continents

12 years of profitable operations acting for large American, European and Asian multinational corporations

