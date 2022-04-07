Leading Congressional Candidate Derek Marshall's Grassroots Fundraising Exceeds $500,000

Small-Dollar Donations Constitute Most of the Watershed Amount

VICTORVILLE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Democrat Derek Marshall, who is running to represent California's new 23rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives, has raised more than a half-million dollars with just under 5,000 contributions. The average donation amount to Marshall's campaign was $103.

"My campaign is honored to have the support of everyday people, not corporations," said Marshall. "This campaign is all about being on the ground, talking to folks, and finding out what they care about. People are donating to this campaign to elect someone who will work for them, not special interests."

Having outraised the rest of the Democratic candidates in the district's primary by a wide margin, Marshall is the most likely challenger to Republican incumbent Jay Obernolte in the general election.

"We see time and time again through Obernolte's voting record that he doesn't want to bring relief to the people of this district. He voted against federal aid to fix our roads, he voted against emergency shelter funds for families affected by domestic violence, and even voted against capping insulin prices. We can do better for our people."

Marshall has received endorsements from prominent organizations including:

the California Democratic Party,

Progressive Democrats of America,

Equality America,

The SIX PAC,

Ground Game LA,

the Stonewall Democratic Club,

Desert Stonewall Democrats,

California High School Democrats, and

Our Revolution Antelope Valley

as well as from civic leaders including:

Former Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson ,

, former Congressional candidate Chris Bubser ,

, former Congressional candidate Marge Doyle ,

, Chair of the Tri County Democratic Club Socorro Cisneros,

President of the Alameda County Water District Aziz Akbari, and

Regional Chair for Central Sierra Amy Champ

California's new 23rd District, formerly CA-8, includes Victorville, Barstow, Twentynine Palms, among other communities. It stretches from the southern edge of Death Valley National Park in the north to Joshua Tree National Park in the south. The eastern boundary is the California / Nevada state line, and the west reaches the outskirts of the Inland Empire, up the hill from Los Angeles.

For more information or interview requests, please contact Ashley Young at [email protected] or 1-800-648-6854.

SOURCE Derek Marshall for Congress