Leading Construction Catastrophe Trial Lawyers Available To Discuss Today's Dual-Crane Disaster In Austin, Texas

"Based on initial reports from the scene, including the disturbing images of the collided cranes and dangling crane arm, we know such a tragedy cannot occur if there's proper safety planning and implementation. While too soon to know the exact cause, it is not too early to categorically state that this type of incident – resulting in at least nearly a dozen injuries - doesn't happen if there's proper construction site safety planning and supervision," stated attorneys Mongeluzzi and Kwass.

Based on their extensive experience litigating complex, catastrophic construction-related cases, including those involving various types of structural collapse and equipment/mechanical failures, Mr. Mongeluzzi and Mr. Kwass frequently lecture and publish regarding the legal aspects, including safe construction practice. Members of their rapid response legal team include SMB partners Andrew R. Duffy and Jeffrey P. Goodman.

SOURCE Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C.

Related Links

http://www.smbb.com

