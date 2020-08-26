Leading Consumer Goods Company, Medic Therapeutics, Brings to Market New Life Saving Supplies and PPE to Combat COVID-19

Medic Therapeutics offers a comprehensive line of meticulously researched and expertly designed products aimed for staying and living healthy with an emphasis on bringing high quality standards and high quality products to market in record time. Medic Therapeutics was established just in time to meet the demand for PPE brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, and to assist all those affected by or suffering from the widespread and deleterious effects of this pandemic.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medic Therapeutics immediately started to research, design, and produce hand sanitizers, face masks, and face shields. Medic Therapeutics was able to make these items available to the public by the end of April, and deliver to market goods sought and desperately needed by consumers. As the pandemic continued and demand increased, Medic Therapeutics expanded its offerings to include UVC sterilization equipment, digital thermometers, and finger-tip oximeters. In total, Medic Therapeutics has been able to deliver over 17 million face masks to customers, as well as 1.2 million face shields, 200,000 UVC sterilizing wands and boxes, and 360,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

With a focus on a top-tiered R&D team, cutting edge technology, and global capabilities, Medic Therapeutics was able to quickly develop the highest quality UVC sterilization equipment, finger-tip oximeters, and digital thermometers with innovations and technology not previously available for daily consumers. These products are sold to consumers through on-air television marketing and live television programming. Television marketing is uniquely situated to provide the best method to market these products and offers a new and highly beneficial path for consumers to obtain and fully understand the advantages of Medic Therapeutics products. This format allows for educating the consumer through live demonstrations and proper use of the equipment, tools and products. Consumers are able to see the product function and simultaneously review the product information online for a complete understanding of the features and benefits. This method of consumer interaction has proven successful with all Medic Therapeutics products, leading to the current expansion and growth.

Medic Therapeutics will continue to supply this necessary PPE long-term, while also building its core business line that covers all health and wellness products. Medic Therapeutics is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

