Leading Consumer Identity Resolution Provider FullContact Partners with New Placekey Universal Location ID to Improve Customer Recognition in Real-Time

Ken Michie, FullContact's VP of Technology, discusses the universal location identifier's utility, "FullContact is thrilled about this partnership. Leveraging Placekey enables us to sidestep the complexity inherent in dealing with addresses and location data," he says. "Combining the power of Placekey's unique location ID with FullContact's full spectrum Identity Graph, the use cases are only limited to one's imagination. Given each platforms scalable API, we see a great opportunity to power more in-the-moment engagements for brands around advertising and audiences, regardless of medium."

More information about Placekey:

Placekey is a free universal location identifier that solves problems around address and POI matching, standardization, deduplication and entity resolution. Placekey launched with the backing of over 500 organizations, including Esri, CARTO, SafeGraph, Accenture, Tableau, and Snowflake. Since launch, Placekey has seen widespread adoption, with commercial organizations like TripAdvisor and Experian, city governments, independent developers, and local nonprofits adopting Placekeys in their datasets. Placekey hosts an 8,000-plus-member online Slack community that has used the tool to facilitate COVID-19 research, among other uses. For more information, visit Placekey.io

About FullContact

FullContact is a privacy-safe Identity Resolution company building trust between people and brands, while also putting people and brands in control of their information. Their patented identity graph enables accurate, secure Identity Resolution for more than one billion people globally. FullContact delivers the capabilities needed to create tailored customer experiences by unifying data and applying insights in the moments that matter. FullContact is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, and Kochi, India. For more information, please visit www.fullcontact.com .

Contact info:

Name: [email protected]

Organization: FullContact

Address: 1624 Market Street Suite 226 PMB 45057 Denver, Colorado 80202-2523

Phone: 1-888-330-6943

SOURCE Placekey

