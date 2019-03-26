Leading Consumer Insights Platform, Suzy, Hires New Senior Vice President of Data and Insights

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzy, a leading consumer insights platform that provides "actionable insights at the speed of culture," today announced the addition of statistical analysis expert Tanya Kolosova to the company's impressive leadership team. In her new role as Senior Vice President, Data and Insights, Kolosova will oversee all of Suzy's data analytics and statistical insights.

An expert in actionable analytics and software development, Kolosova has extensive knowledge of machine-learning, advertisement and audience intelligence, and design and analysis of statistical experiments, as well as survey analysis and market-mix modeling. She has worked across a variety of industries, including online and offline retail, telecom, finance, and fashion. She has also co-authored books on statistical analysis and metadata-based applications development with SAS, which are studied throughout universities worldwide and were featured in Forbes.

Kolosova previously served as a Senior Vice President of Analytics at IPG, a Vice President at Nielsen, and a Principal Researcher at Yahoo!

"The rich insights into data and statistical analysis that Tanya is bringing to Suzy will take this company to the next level," said Matt Britton, founder & CEO of Suzy. "We are thrilled to add her expertise and enthusiasm for actionable insights to our growing leadership team."

Called the "Siri for brands," Suzy is a consumer intelligence platform that unlocks critical consumer insights to help organizations make better and more informed decisions—faster. Like having a focus group right in your pocket, Suzy brings the voice of real consumers directly to brands within minutes, so they can better understand their customers.

The platform currently serves some of the biggest brands in the world, including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Citibank, Verizon, Nintendo and Nestle. These leading companies validate critical assumptions with Suzy, so they can focus on creating compelling new products, developing effective marketing strategies, and validating direct offers that increase conversions and drive growth.

Kolosova joins the ranks of several new members of the impressive leadership team at Suzy, including:

Strategic Advisor Dr. Joel Mier , a seasoned marketing executive and advisor who started the market research group for Netflix

a seasoned marketing executive and advisor who started the market research group for Netflix Senior Vice President of Growth Evan Kraut , a financier, programmer, researcher and growth expert who previously served as the Chief Growth Officer at MRY

, a financier, programmer, researcher and growth expert who previously served as the Chief Growth Officer at MRY Senior Vice President of Marketing Kyle Kim-Hays , a global, multicultural marketing leader and change agent who has led diverse teams at global companies including Microsoft, Verizon, American Express, and Warner Bros.

In addition, recent Suzy promotions include:

Chief People Officer Anthony Onesto , an expert in building people strategies and operations with a strong background in establishing and scaling innovative companies such as FreshDirect

"It is an honor to join the 'dream team' at Suzy," Kolosova said. "This dynamic and visionary leadership team truly offers the best-of-the-best in each management role, and I am excited to take the company from 10 'up to eleven,' on the statistics front."

For more information, visit suzy.com.

About Suzy

Founded in 2017, Suzy is a consumer intelligence platform that connects brands directly with their target audiences and helps them make better, more informed decisions—faster. The platform enables organizations to target and retarget any consumer segment, and to ask questions and get insights within minutes. Customers typically receive 500 responses in less than 60 minutes. Powered by an on-demand network of over 1 million users, Suzy is a perfect blend of art and science, giving companies an unprecedented direct line of communication with their customers instantly, in real-time. These insights result in companies creating products people want, ideas people love and offers people actually need. Learn more and chat with us at asksuzy.com.

