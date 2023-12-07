Leading Consumer Products Brand WITHit® Expands Reach with the Strategic Acquisition of Iconic Reading Accessory Brand Mighty Bright®

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WITHit (https://www.withitgear.com/), a leader in both the reading accessory and wearable tech accessory verticals, announced today its acquisition of Mighty Bright, a popular reading light accessory brand. Founded in 1984, Mighty Bright is a leading maker of reading lights and other reading accessories sold by bookstores and other retailers. With reading lights priced at $12.99-$49.99, the acquisition of Might Bright adds to an already innovative and exciting portfolio of accessible and affordable technology accessories offered by WITHit.

"Mighty Bright has been making great reading lights for nearly 40 years, and we look forward to carrying on their tradition of success in serving their incredibly dedicated and loyal customer base," said David Nelson, CEO of WITHit. 

"This transaction was a win-win for both parties, and WITHit is the perfect fit for the Mighty Bright brand," said Roger Edgar, retiring CEO of Mighty Bright. "I am excited to see Mighty Bright's growth under WITHit's stewardship in the coming years."

Mighty Bright designs and manufactures portable LED book lights, music stand lights, lighted magnifiers, specialty lamps, and craft accessories. The brand's battery-powered and rechargeable LED lights make life easier - whether reading, crafting, camping, tinkering, or performing your favorite tune. Mighty Bright lights blend ease of use and affordability with impressive functionality, durability and portability. No matter your illumination needs, Mighty Bright is there to fill them.

Founded in 2004, WITHit has become the largest wearable tech accessory manufacturer in the U.S. WITHit is also a leading maker of reading accessories, with a robust line of reading lights and magnifiers. Its products are sold in over 8,500 U.S. retail stores. The acquisition helps strengthen WITHit's position as a leader in the reading accessory marketplace and rounds out its reading accessory product line.

"Our company's beginning, going back to 2004, was rooted in reading lights, and it is an honor to acquire a brand we have always admired," said Phil Grandinetti, CCO of WITHit. "It is a perfect synergy because the WITHit and Mighty Bright product offerings are complementary rather than competitive, and Mighty Bright helps us better serve our customers."

"The company cultures of WITHit and Mighty Bright share a common thread: we are committed to providing a top-notch experience, beginning with product design and continuing with every customer interaction," said Bill Devaney, COO of WITHit. "The transition in ownership will be completely seamless to all of our customers, from our retail partners to the product end users."

Strategic Law Partners advised WITHit on the transaction. Mayfair Associates and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth advised Mighty Bright.

For media inquiries related to WITHit's recent acquisition of Mighty Bright, please contact BPM-PR Firm at (877) 841-7244 or email [email protected].

ABOUT WITHIT

WITHit designs, manufactures, and curates accessories that improve wearable tech and reading experiences. WITHit specializes in the rapid development of creative product designs using various techniques and materials, allowing it to keep pace with quickly evolving technological advancements and customer trends. WITHit holds over 30 patents and makes products under license for renowned brands, including Anne Klein, Vince Camuto, Star Wars, Disney, French Bull, and Dabney Lee. Please visit our website at withitgear.com.

ABOUT MIGHTY BRIGHT

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, in 1984, Mighty Bright designs and manufactures portable LED book lights, music stand lights, lighted magnifiers, specialty lamps, and craft accessories. Mighty Bright is focused on making a difference in customers' lives through light. Please visit our website at mightybright.com.

