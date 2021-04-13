Leading Corporate and Securities Duo Joins Bracewell's New York Office

"Frank and Ted are highly accomplished energy practitioners, with a wealth of experience in the utilities and renewable energy markets that complements the strengths of our global power team," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp . "Their arrival further solidifies our position as one of the top global firms for legal work across the entire energy spectrum."

Lee advises renewable energy developers, project sponsors and solar panel manufacturers on acquisitions, divestitures and commercial arrangements, as well as electric utilities on corporate finance and securities, SEC compliance and corporate governance matters. He also represents issuers and underwriters in various securities offerings and other financings. Lee received his B.A. from Cornell University and his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Duver represents renewable energy companies and investor-owned and cooperative utilities in matters implicating federal and state regulations. He has extensive experience representing energy companies before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and state public service commissions. He also advises energy clients on M&A and other transactional matters, including the financing, acquisition and development of community distributed generation and other renewable energy projects. Duver received his B.A., magna cum laude, from Syracuse University and his J.D. from Cornell Law School.

"We're excited to welcome Frank and Ted to Bracewell's power team," said G. Alan Rafte, head of Bracewell's business and regulatory section. "Their deep knowledge and experience in the energy sector deepens our ability to advise clients on sophisticated corporate finance transactions and regulatory matters."

Lee and Duver are the latest lateral partners to join Bracewell's global energy team within the last 15 months. Other recent hires include Alistair Calvert, Tom Jamieson, Ronen Lazarovitch, Jo En Low and Gordon Stewart in London; Danielle Garbien and Martha Kammoun in New York; and Don J. Lonczak, Timothy J. Urban and Danielle M. Varnell in Washington, DC.

"Bracewell's strong energy platform, coupled with a market-leading presence in environmental, tax and other practice areas, allows us to better serve our clients' needs," said Lee.

"Bracewell is known for its innovative approach to complex legal and regulatory matters. I look forward to working my new partners in helping our clients navigate the ever-evolving energy landscape," adds Duver.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

SOURCE Bracewell LLP