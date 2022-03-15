Leading Corporate Gifting Platform for the Beverage Industry, Bevvi, Launches API Platform Entitled BevviConnect Tweet this

"Our new API tool connects to Bevvi's platform, enabling seamless order fulfillment using Bevvi's expansive retail partner network," said Raja Daita, CTO of Bevvi.

Dipanjan Chatterjee, CEO of Bevvi states, "This new functionality enables other gifting platforms to get into the beverage space by letting us focus on the back-end complexities typically associated with shipping alcoholic beverages." He continues, "We are thrilled that we have signed onboard some major gifting platforms who have already begun leveraging our API technology."

Bevvi has been serving Fortune 500 clients for their gifting needs and covers more than 45 US states using their notable retail partner network.

About Bevvi

Bevvi is a liquor delivery and a SaaS platform for corporate gifting of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Corporate event managers can order beverages for virtual corporate events and gift-giving with the convenience of ordering once and shipping to multiple recipients.

Gifting platforms use Bevvi's BevviConnect API to send orders and get them fulfilled via Bevvi's network of retail partners.

For more information please visit us at https://corporate.getbevvi.com or contact us at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman - Bevvi

[email protected]

Sales Contact:

Dipanjan Chatterjee - Bevvi

[email protected]

SOURCE Bevvi