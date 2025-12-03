Leading Corporate Governance and Securities Litigation Team Launches JVK Law, a Trial-Ready Firm Dedicated to Protecting Investor Rights

Former BLB&G Executive Committee Member Jeroen van Kwawegen Establishes a Formidable Firm with 15 Distinguished Colleagues Who Will Join Him to Represent Institutional Investors in High-Stakes Corporate Disputes

NEW YORK and WILMINGTON, Del. and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of JVK Law, a trial-ready, client-centered investor rights firm built to bring accountability to corporate insiders, clarity to global capital markets, and decisive advocacy to institutional investors. The firm is founded by Jeroen van Kwawegen, one of the world's leading corporate governance and securities litigators, together with 15 distinguished colleagues who will be joining the firm, including seasoned trial lawyers and corporate governance specialists.

Launching with offices in New York, Delaware, and California, JVK is strategically positioned in the jurisdictions at the center of the world's most consequential business and governance disputes. Committed to putting client interests first, the firm provides precedent-shaping litigation, deep governance insight, and influential thought leadership, unified by a steadfast commitment to strengthening the rule of law. JVK specializes in shareholder and securities litigation, leveraging the deep governance and capital markets insight, creative and sophisticated litigation strategies, established thought leadership, and the experience to litigate complex matters to judgment, delivering unmatched expertise and results for its clients.

Founding Partner Jeroen van Kwawegen is one of the world's leading shareholder attorneys, widely recognized for his expertise in securities and corporate governance litigation on behalf of investors. Prior to founding JVK, he served on the Executive Committee at BLB&G, led the Corporate Governance Department, and directed the team advising European institutional investors in securities and governance litigation.

JVK launches at a time when corporate insiders face fewer constraints, disclosure failures are increasingly common, and institutional investors are being forced to defend their rights amid weakening regulatory oversight. Investors today require counsel that is clear, proactive, trial-ready, and unafraid to tackle the most challenging cases.

"JVK was founded to answer that call," said founding partner Jeroen van Kwawegen. "Investors today operate in a world of high-stakes governance failures and corporate misconduct. They need counsel with a track record of success—counsel who can build strong, creative teams, provide clear and transparent advice, and, when necessary, take cases to trial. Our attorneys have unmatched grit and expertise, and a proven record of standing up for investors and holding corporate wrongdoers accountable. We could not be more excited to hit the ground running and protect our clients' interests and the rule of law."

Joining Jeroen on the firm's Management Committee and as partners will be CJ Orrico and Edward Timlin, both BLB&G partners with extensive experience representing institutional investors in high-stakes governance and securities matters. In addition to Jeroen, CJ, and Edward, JVK will include the following partners upon their anticipated arrival:

Andrew Blumberg , Head of JVK's Delaware office

, Head of JVK's Delaware office Tom James and Eric Reidel , New York

and , New York Dan Meyer and Ben Potts , Delaware

and , Delaware Lauren Cruz, Los Angeles

Together, the team will represent one of the most experienced and accomplished governance and investor-rights litigation groups in the United States, combining deep trial expertise with sophisticated advisory and governance insight.

Jeroen van Kwawegen

Jeroen has secured more than $4 billion in investor recoveries over the course of his career, securing landmark outcomes in cases involving board misconduct, executive compensation, and corporate oversight failures, and earning some of the most consequential governance rulings in U.S. history. His victories include:

Nullifying Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation package, one of the most consequential corporate governance rulings in U.S. history;

A $1 billion recovery in the Wells Fargo securities litigation, the largest U.S. securities class action settlement of 2023;

A $180 million settlement plus unprecedented governance reforms in the FirstEnergy derivative litigation;

A $115 million derivative settlement in the Credit Suisse oversight case, the largest derivative oversight recovery in New York state court history.

Jeroen has been recognized by Law360 ("Class Action MVP," "Securities MVP," "Titan of the Plaintiffs Bar"), Forbes ("Top 200 Lawyers"), Lawdragon ("Legends"), The Legal 500, Benchmark Litigation, and Chambers USA. He is a frequent lecturer at Columbia, Harvard, UPenn, Berkeley, and global industry forums, and has authored numerous articles on governance and investor rights.

About JVK Law

JVK Law is a client-centered, trial-ready investor rights firm representing institutional investors in high-stakes securities and corporate governance litigation. With offices in New York, Delaware, and California, JVK Law combines deep governance expertise with the ability to litigate complex matters to judgment. Under the leadership of founding partner Jeroen van Kwawegen, whose career includes over $4 billion in investor recoveries and landmark governance rulings, JVK Law's attorneys are equipped to handle the most complex and consequential corporate disputes.

Learn more at www.jvk-law.com.

