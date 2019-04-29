Leading Crane-Catastrophe Attorney Available To Discuss Seattle Crane Collapse That Killed Four

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorney David L. Kwass, a leading authority on catastrophic construction-crane failures such as Saturday's Seattle tragedy, is available today to discuss the fatal incident with reporters. Mr. Kwass, a partner in the law firm of Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, P.C (SMBB), co-chairs with SMBB's Robert J. Mongeluzzi, the crane/aerial lift working group of a professional association of trial attorneys. Based on their extensive experience litigating complex, catastrophic construction-related cases, they frequently lecture and publish regarding the legal aspects, including crane safety procedures, practices, and post-incident investigations. For more information, visit www.smbb.com.

