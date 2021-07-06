Leading Crane-Catastrophe Attorney David L. Kwass Available to Discuss Philadlephia Fatal Construction Crane Incident

PHILADELPHIA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading crane-collapse trial attorney David L. Kwass, a leading national authority on fatal, catastrophic construction-crane incidents such as tonight's in University City, is available to discuss the tragic development. Mr. Kwass, a partner in the law firm of Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, P.C (SMB), has extensive experience litigating to verdict crane-failure cases as well as writing and lecturing on the broad spectrum of crane-safety procedures, including best practices in all phases of worksite operation and post-incident investigations. Mr. Kwass also chairs a national lawyer's group focused on litigating crane accidents. For more information, visit www.smbb.com.

