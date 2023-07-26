Leading Crane-catastrophe Attorneys, Safety Advocates from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, Discuss This Morning's Hudson Yards Tower Crane Fire-collapse

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction crane-catastrophe attorneys and site-safety advocates from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky P.C. are available to discuss this morning's Manhattan Hudson Yards tower crane fire and partial collapse 47 stories above 550 Tenth Avenue; numerous injuries are reported resulting from the incident.

Attorney Robert J. Mongeluzzi, a national authority on construction crane operation and safety, said, "While the focus now is on treating the injured and preventing additional harm, this incident is another tragic reminder that safety first is the highest priority at any construction site. We know from decades of experience that properly designed, maintained and operated tower cranes like the one at 550 Tenth Avenue do not just catch fire and collapse. Investigators will look at every possibility when determining cause, but certainly negligence cannot be ruled out."

David L. Kwass, a partner at the firm and head of a national lawyer's group focused on litigating a wide range of crane and high-reach equipment accidents on behalf of workers and other victims, added, "From a safety standpoint, the crane owner-operator's operating history underscores the need for full accountability and transparency to precisely determine what happened, why it happened – which includes a full mechanical analysis of the equipment - and how a recurrence at other sites can be prevented. Our hearts go out to the injured and their loved ones."

SMB is widely recognized for successfully representing victims of a wide range of catastrophic construction crane incidents and started an organization that has provided legal assistance to scores of construction accident victims.

