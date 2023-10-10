Leading Credit and Automotive Compliance Technology Company, Informativ, Offers Consumers Ability to Start Their Car Purchasing Experience on Mobile

FRISCO, TEXAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informativ, which brings together best-in-class credit and compliance technology companies, Credit Bureau Connection (CBC) , Dealer Safeguard Solutions (DSGSS) , and CreditDriver , and provides more than 7,000 automobile dealers and other businesses with credit-focused lead generation, credit reporting, and compliance solutions, introduces CreditDriver, which allows consumers to start the car buying experience on their mobile device.

Informativ's lead generation and prequalification technology, CreditDriver, offers a new mobile-first pre-qualification experience which leads to 30% higher conversion rates compared to website prequalification. After a buyer opts in by scanning a QR code, information is quickly and easily collected and provided to the dealership, including the lead source. The solution includes the option for consumers to get prequalified for credit and quickly understand their buying potential through a soft pull credit report. CreditDriver delivers this enriched lead data, which enhances a dealership's current sales process, through seamless integrations with top automotive CRMs and with Informativ's one-of-kind proactive and enforceable compliance technology, Dealer Safeguard Solutions.

"Offering consumers a truly mobile experience to get prequalified, without any impact on their credit, and then ensuring that data is validated before the dealership receives it, greatly improves the lead generation process and the experience for both the customer and the dealership," said Michael Byrd, SVP of Sales at Informativ. "Additionally, our technology creates an FTC-compliant digital deal jacket to ensure the consumer's information and the dealership are protected."

While Informativ partners with all three major credit bureaus, its lead generation technology, CreditDriver, is exclusively powered by Equifax for soft pull credit data. Providing this data to businesses enables them to gain insight into a consumer's financial health to structure a deal prior to advancing it, which creates a smoother process for both parties.

"The automotive landscape today is increasingly competitive," added Lena Bourgeois, general manager of automotive services for Equifax. "Automotive dealers must continually evolve and find better ways to enhance the consumer's experience by understanding their preferences. By partnering with Informativ, dealers have access to valuable insights on consumer financial health to help make better decisions, and in the end help consumers seeking to finance a vehicle."

Dealers are invited to learn more about Informativ's CreditDriver technology at Booth 1710 at Digital Dealer Las Vegas October 17-19, 2023. They can also watch an on-demand webinar on soft pull best practices and the benefits to the customer experience.

About Informativ

Informativ, which brings together top credit and compliance technology companies, Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers credit-focused, mobile-first lead generation, credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.informativ.com for additional information.

