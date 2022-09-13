LEADING CRYPTOCURRENCY COMPANY COINFLIP OPENS DOORS TO FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND 'CRYPTO EXPERIENCE CENTER' AND CORPORATE INNOVATION CENTER IN TAMPA

This New Location will Bring Educational Cryptocurrency Resources and New Jobs to Tampa while Cementing CoinFlip's Position at the Forefront of the Digital Revolution

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, today announces the official opening of a first-of-its-kind 'Crypto Experience Center (CEC),' which opens to the public on September 14. The company also welcomes employees into its 'Innovation Center,' a new engineering hub and second corporate office, located in Tampa's Sparkman Wharf.

Open seven days a week from 11:00am - 8:00pm ET, the CEC serves as a prime destination for people to explore the world of cryptocurrency. Customers can make appointments and speak with "Crypto Guides" to receive support for completing secure transactions at CoinFlip's on-site bitcoin ATMs and over-the-counter (OTC) Trade Desk. The CEC will host free, scheduled events and workshops as well as offer one-on-one appointments. The classes offered will cover basic cryptocurrency 101 topics, introductions to cryptocurrencies and blockchain, teach customers how to set up a wallet, and more.

"Bringing to life this customer-facing experience is one of many groundbreaking moves on the horizon for CoinFlip" said CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip, Ben Weiss. "As the market continues to grow and use cases for cryptocurrency expand, the need for education and guidance is critical to the advancement of the industry and we look forward to driving that momentum."

CoinFlip celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Tampa's Mayor Jane Castor, CoinFlip CEO Ben Weiss, CoinFlip CTO Rory Herriman, Strategic Property Partners' Executive VP of Corporate and Leasing Strategy David Bevirt, and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council President and CEO Craig Richard. "We are thrilled to officially welcome CoinFlip to Tampa and celebrate the grand opening of the Crypto Experience Center. Innovation has been a key pillar for our city and opportunities are endless for businesses that want to call Tampa home," said Mayor Castor. "We look forward to supporting CoinFlip and its educational initiatives for our community, further demonstrating Tampa's status as a hub for technology."

To amplify the opening activities, CoinFlip has partnered with imnotArt, a Chicago-based metaverse development company, to immerse guests in both a physical and digital, or a "phygital," experience. For those wishing to participate from afar, a digital replica of the CEC has been built in the metaverse and can be explored via cell phone, tablet, or browser at coinflip.tech/CECTampaMetaverse - no other equipment or downloads necessary. All opening events and classes will take place both in-person and streamed in CoinFlip's metaverse parcel to ensure everyone can join in on the offerings and festivities. Visitors are also invited to view a thoughtfully curated NFT art gallery featuring the work of Tampa artists displayed on Meural digital frames from NETGEAR. The first 1,000 in-person guests will take home a gifted NFT by local Tampa artist Jared Wright , who also designed 2 limited edition t-shirts for the opening. Visitors can sign up for classes or book one-on-one consultations at info.coinflip.tech/tampa_cec .

"CoinFlip is securing its place at the forefront of the digital revolution with the opening of our Crypto Innovation and Experience Center. We're certain that tapping into Tampa's top talent pool will help our team engineer the tech of the future as we enter the next growth stage of our company," said Rory Herriman, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of CoinFlip, and Tampa area resident. "In our first year in Tampa, we aim to create more than 40 new jobs that will spearhead the development of new technologies in the blockchain and web3 space. By positioning our Innovation team in the same city as our CEC, we are able to fulfill our mission of being a fully customer-centric technology company."

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business two years in a row, CoinFlip had a revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021. The company was also ranked within the top 100 on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row. Since inception, CoinFlip has expanded to over 4,000 ATMs across 49 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country. In 2021, CoinFlip announced its headquarters in Chicago where it continues to expand. CoinFlip's second location in Tampa builds on the Chicago flagship and provides additional opportunities to attract top talent in another community.

CoinFlip is currently hiring – for details about career opportunities, please visit coinflip.tech/careers .

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 4,000 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. CoinFlip became an international company in 2022 via expansion into Canada. The company has amongst the lowest fees in the industry and provides 24/7 award-winning customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Benjamin Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 100 on the 2021 and 2022 Inc. 5000 list, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

About Strategic Property Partners:

Situated on Tampa's downtown waterfront, Sparkman Wharf features 180,000 square feet of spacious loft-style office space, 65,000 square feet of ground-level retail and a one-acre park. The vibrant central park is home to an intimate dining garden, beer garten and recreation lawn that is regularly programmed with community events. Sparkman Wharf is owned and operated by Strategic Property Partners, LLC, the partnership between Cascade Investment LLC, and Jeff Vinik. SPP is a full-service commercial real estate development firm based in Tampa, Florida. Feel the spark? Learn more about Sparkman Wharf at SparkmanWharf.com and follow @SparkmanWharf on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council

The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council is the lead designated economic development agency for Hillsborough County and the cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace. Established in 2009 as a partnership between the public sector and private corporate investors, the EDC works to develop and sustain a thriving local economy through the attraction, retention and expansion of high-wage jobs and capital investment within targeted industry sectors, including Corporate Headquarters, Financial and Professional Services, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Defense and Security, Distribution and Logistics, and Manufacturing. The EDC exists because of the generous support of more than 100 corporations, Hillsborough County, and the cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace. For more information, visit tampabayedc.com/ .

About imnotArt

imnotArt is a metaverse development company and Web3 agency. Born in the metaverse and built in Chicago, imnotArt combines physical spaces with digital equivalents to create unique "phygital" experiences across art, music, fashion, and beyond.

Since imnotArt's conception in February 2021, the company has constructed metaverse builds for clients including VaynerX, SailGP, PizzaDAO, CoinFlip and more. In launching activations in places such as Chicago's Willis Tower, Navy Pier, Downtown LA, London, the Hamptons and other premiere locations, imnotArt continues to push the boundaries on how to create compelling phygital events that maximize impact both locally and globally.

imnotArt's physical+digital headquarters in Chicago can be explored virtually at the click of a button and on any device. You can visit imnotArt's 1:1 website here and metaverse gallery replica here .

