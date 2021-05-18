Leading Cyber Insurance Provider, Coalition, Launches Free Risk Management Platform to Help Organizations Combat Ransomware and Cyber Risk

Coalition Control is a risk management platform that offers automated security scanning & continuous monitoring of vulnerabilities for organizations of all sizes

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalition , the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, announced today the launch of Coalition Control, an integrated platform for controlling risk with free attack surface monitoring and cyber risk assessment for organizations of all sizes. Coalition Control integrates the insurance, technology, and services offered by Coalition and its partners into a unified digital experience providing access to enterprise-grade security and risk management solutions to help organizations combat ransomware, data breaches, and other cyber losses.

Included in Coalition Control is free attack surface monitoring, Coalition's proprietary technology which identifies the public attack surface of any organization, scans it for vulnerabilities, provides recommendations for remediation, and monitors it for changes and new risks. Sign up for a free account at https://control.coalitioninc.com .

Additional features of Coalition Control include:

Risk Ranking & Security Performance Management

Powered by Coalition's proprietary claims data, technology, and public information, Control offers organizations a risk ranking compared to others in their industry or peer group. Risk rankings provide executives, IT, and security professionals with a quantitative, risk-based summary of their overall cybersecurity posture together with recommendations to drive actions that measurably reduce cyber risk. Coalition Control continuously monitors and measures an organization's risk over time as new vulnerabilities are discovered and remediated.

Risk Assessment

The Coalition Risk Assessment (CRA) is a comprehensive report on the risk profile of an organization and its security rating. It is downloadable on demand inside Coalition Control, and provides dynamic, objective measurements of an organization's cybersecurity posture. Uniquely, the CRA also provides insurance benchmarking including the likelihood your organization will file a claim relative to peers, the expected probability of loss of various loss types (e.g., ransomware, social engineering, and data breach), and data on how much cyber insurance peer organizations purchase.

Third-Party Risk Management

Coalition Control allows you to monitor your supply chain and key partners using the same data sources and methods used to monitor the security of your own organization. Free Coalition Control accounts include scanning and monitoring of one third party organization.

Invite Colleagues

With the launch of Control, Coalition aims to democratize access to cybersecurity tools for all organizations. Any user from an organization can invite others within their organization to join them inside Coalition Control. The 'Invite' button is a global feature found in the navigation bar across all pages within the platform, and allows users from security teams to the C-suite to have access to a single source of truth for their organization's attack surface and vulnerability management.

"No organization can afford to ignore increasingly destructive ransomware and cyber attacks, yet cybersecurity has never been more expensive," said Joshua Motta, CEO and co-founder of Coalition. "Coalition Control is designed to address what is now the single most pervasive risk facing individuals and businesses – cyber risk. Easy to set up, easier to use, and it's available for free to all who sign up."

Coalition is also expanding its technology partner ecosystem to include offerings from leading cybersecurity providers in identity and access management (IAM), endpoint detection and response (EDR), governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) training, and security training, as well as applications and tools to defend against, manage, and respond to threats efficiently and quickly.

To learn more about Coalition Control, visit https://control.coalitioninc.com .

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.

Media Contact

Joel Richardson

Kickstand Communications

[email protected]

(919) 412-6703

SOURCE Coalition

Related Links

http://www.coalitioninc.com/

