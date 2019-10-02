Leading Cyber Risk Conference BitSight EXCHANGE 2019 Announces Distinguished Speaker Line-up, Expands Event

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced the agenda for EXCHANGE 2019 , the leading annual gathering for security and risk professionals, taking place on October 16-17, 2019 at The Manhattan Center in New York City.

EXCHANGE 2019 brings business, technology and government leaders together to discuss strategies for monitoring, managing and reducing the growing cyber risk facing all organizations today. The collaborative event will examine "The Intersection of Business and Cyber Risk," and attendees will hear from Fortune 500 executives and board members at financial services, insurance and technology organizations on their successes, challenges and lessons learned, including strategies to make intelligent risk-driven business decisions.

An impressive agenda includes keynotes, standalone talks and panel sessions from a diverse group of distinguished speakers ranging from leaders in the investor community and cyber insurance, to policymakers and corporate directors, to legal and technical experts. Noteworthy sessions include:

A Cybersecurity Reporter's View of the World: A keynote address from award-winning New York Times cybersecurity journalist Nicole Perlroth will cover nation-state cyber activity, threats to critical infrastructure, the impact of cyber attacks on the private sector, changing government policies towards cybersecurity, and more.

Shareholder Views on Cybersecurity: Executives from S&P Global, Moody's, and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) will discuss the effect of cyber incidents on shareholders and growing investor demands for relevant and actionable cyber risk data.

Lessons Learned from the (Breach) Trenches: Moderated by Columbia University Senior Research Scholar Jay Healey, attendees will hear from former Equifax CIO David Webb, Alston & Bird Partner Amy Mushahwar and BitSight CTO Stephen Boyer on their experiences and key learnings from having lived through significant data breaches.

The Ukrainian View From 4+ years of Cyber Attacks: During this standalone session, Roman Boiarchuk, former Head of the Ukraine State Center for Cyber Protection, will provide a first-hand look at the challenges in protecting critical national infrastructure.

New to EXCHANGE 2019 are dedicated Practitioner Sessions which will feature executives, customers, partners and BitSight experts leading compelling and collaborative discussions and tailored demonstrations for security and risk practitioners offering a rare opportunity to share successes and strategize with peers.

"Cyber risk is business risk, but for too long we've treated it exclusively as a technical problem with a technical solution," said Tom Turner, CEO of BitSight. "BitSight EXCHANGE is bringing together leading executives, innovators, thought leaders and practitioners across a variety of perspectives to share practical and strategic insight on addressing critical cyber challenges. Together, we're going to create a more resilient society."

Additional sessions EXCHANGE 2019 will address some of the most critical challenges security and risk leaders face today, including:

Security performance management

Cyber insurance risk assessment and modeling

Creating effective third-party cyber risk management programs

Cyber risk measurement and reporting to the Board

Technology Alliance Sponsors showcasing their solutions integrated with BitSight include ServiceNow, Process Unity, OneTrust, and CSC.

For more information about BitSight EXCHANGE 2019, please visit: bitsightexchange.com .

About BitSight

Founded in 2011, BitSight transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct M&A due diligence and assess aggregate risk. With over 1,800 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the most widely used Security Ratings Service. For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com , read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

SOURCE BitSight

Related Links

http://www.bitsighttech.com

