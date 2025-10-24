Leading Data Center Manufacturer B&J Industries Rebrands as Future Form Manufacturing, Triples US Production Capacity

SPARKS, Nev., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&J Industries, a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions for the data center, medical, defense, energy and transportation industries, today announced its rebrand to Future Form Manufacturing — a move that marks a major milestone in the company's evolution and accompanies a facility expansion that will triple daily production capacity.

Future Form Manufacturing's new 30,000 square foot warehouse in Sparks.

Backed by more than 50 years of experience in large-scale CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, tube laser cutting, welding, powder coating, assembly, and engineering, Future Form has grown from a regional manufacturer to a national partner for both out-of-the-box and custom products serving major enterprises across the U.S. The company's new name and expanded footprint echoes this company evolution and reflects Future Form's forward-looking approach.

"Our new name better reflects who we are today," said Ben Thomas, President of Future Form. "With all our years of combined skill — from design to engineering to assembly right through to the finished product — we offer tremendous versatility. We've moved beyond our regional company roots to help shape what the future of manufacturing looks like: precise automation paired with human craftsmanship, proven at enterprise scale. That's what the name Future Form conveys to us."

The company has leased an additional 30,000 square-foot facility in Sparks, Nevada, near its existing headquarters, bringing Future Form's total production and warehouse space to nearly 100,000 square feet, and an additional 90,000+ square feet is in the works now. The expansion will allow the company to employ more advanced machinery and robotics. This will include Multi-Jet Fusion 3D printing capabilities, a rapidly expanding area for medical, defense and transportation customers.

"The success of companies like Future Form speaks to the power of long-term commitment and collaboration within our region. Their continued investment expands local manufacturing capacity and strengthens the broader ecosystem of businesses that make Northern Nevada a leader in advanced manufacturing," said Taylor Adams, President and CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).

The warehouse addition will triple Future Form's daily production in direct response to the company's explosive growth in the data center and medical industries. The rapid growth of AI is driving an unprecedented wave of data center construction, and with it, a surging demand for advanced manufacturing to deliver the components, systems, and enclosures that data centers require.

Future Form is now equipping major data center operators with supportive infrastructure, including tube forests, fire suppression doors for enhanced safety and compliance in colocation data centers, custom enclosures designed for data servers and other equipment, and supporting sheet metal accessories such as gantries, handrails, and more. For healthcare facilities, the company manufactures surgical table frames, testing equipment components, and other Class A finished parts in a clean, automated environment.

Future Form is exhibiting under its new name for the first time this month at the Advancing Data Center Construction conference, taking place October 27-29, in Atlanta. The company will preview a new OEM data center product, developed at its Sparks design center, during the conference.

About Future Form

For more than 50 years, Future Form Manufacturing has been a trusted partner for enterprise-scale, precision-built production. Combining advanced technology, automation and human craftsmanship, Future Form delivers high-volume manufacturing solutions that meet the most rigorous standards of quality, consistency, and performance.

From design and prototyping to full assembly, packaging, logistics and shipping, Future Form ensures precise, repeatable results that reduce risk, accelerate output, and make scaling simple for data center, medical, defense, energy and transportation programs. Future Form's capabilities span CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, tube laser cutting, welding, powder coating, and automated assembly, supported by clean, modern workflows and a near-perfect 99.9% product acceptance rate. For more information, visit www.futureformmanufacturing.com.

SOURCE Future Form Manufacturing