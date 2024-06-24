LEADING DATA CENTER PROVIDER FOR AI - NIDAR INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED - TO BECOME A U.S.-LISTED COMPANY VIA BUSINESS COMBINATION WIH CARTICA ACQUISITION CORP

Yotta Designs, Builds, and Operates Tier III and IV Data Centers

Positioned at the Forefront of Global AI

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nidar Infrastructure Limited ("Nidar") and Cartica Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: "CITE", "CITEU", "CITEW") ("Cartica") today announced that they have entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Business Combination Agreement") for a business combination (the "Business Combination"). Nidar is India's leading data center provider for artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance compute. Nidar provides advanced information technology infrastructure and solutions on an "as-a-Service" model to customers worldwide, including enterprises, governments, start-ups and small- and medium-sized enterprises, and hyperscalers. Nidar's offerings include colocation services, managed services and cloud services, and AI services. The pre-transaction equity value of Nidar implied by the Business Combination terms is approximately $2.75 billion. Cartica is a special purpose acquisition company seeking to identify and complete a business combination with a suitable business combination partner in the technology space.

Sunil Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Nidar, commented, "Through its Yotta data centers, Nidar is India's leading data center provider for AI and high-performance compute. Yotta designs, builds and operates Tier III and IV data centers in India, which offer both colocation and hyperscale services and cloud and managed services. With our priority access to industry-leading GPUs through our partnership with the world's leader in high-performance compute, together with the added ability to access US capital markets, Yotta is poised to capture long-lasting demand from cloud infrastructure and AI."

Darshan Hiranandani, co-founder of Nidar and director of Nidar's largest shareholder, added, "Nidar's management team has significant experience in successfully building and operating India's leading data center provider. By combining with Cartica, this will enable our management team to continue to execute on our growth strategy to effectively build on Yotta's world-class platform, accelerate growth, and create long-term shareholder value."

Suresh Guduru, CEO of Cartica, stated "Our partnership with Nidar is reflective of our belief in the opportunity in technology infrastructure, Compute as-a-Service, and India's role in the global technology ecosystem. Under Sunil's leadership, we believe Yotta has positioned itself at the forefront of the global AI movement."

Transaction Overview

The Business Combination Agreement provides for the Business Combination to be consummated by a wholly‑owned subsidiary of Nidar being merged with and into Cartica with Cartica surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nidar, and immediately thereafter and as part of the same overall transaction, Cartica merging with and into Nidar, which will become the public company following the Business Combination and the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement. In connection with the Business Combination, each Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share (a "Cartica Class A Share"), of Cartica and each Class B ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share, of Cartica will be converted into one ordinary share (a "Nidar Ordinary Share"), of Nidar. Additionally, in connection with the Business Combination, each warrant to purchase a Cartica Class A Share will be converted into the right to receive a corresponding warrant to purchase one Nidar Ordinary Share (the "Nidar Warrants"). It is a condition of the Business Combination that the Nidar Ordinary Shares and the Nidar Warrants issued in connection with the Business Combination (including the Nidar Ordinary Shares issuable upon exercise of the Nidar Warrants) be approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Nasdaq Global Market, the Nasdaq Capital Market or the NYSE American, as chosen by Cartica in its reasonable discretion and after consultation with Nidar (such stock exchange, the "Stock Exchange").

Cartica maintains a trust account in the amount of approximately $25 million, as of April 4, 2024 (prior to any redemptions by its public shareholders in connection with the Business Combination). All proceeds to Nidar from the Business Combination (after satisfaction of payments to redeeming Cartica shareholders and satisfaction of relevant fees, expenses and other liabilities) are expected to be used by Nidar to execute its business plan and for general working capital purposes.

The Boards of Directors of Nidar and Cartica and the shareholders of Nidar have approved the Business Combination Agreement and the documents and transactions contemplated thereby. The completion of the Business Combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including all requisite approvals by the shareholders of Cartica, the listing approval of the Stock Exchange and the effectiveness of the registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Nidar.

Additional information about the proposed Business Combination will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Cartica with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

About Nidar

Nidar is India's leading data center provider for AI and high-performance compute. Nidar provides advanced information technology infrastructure and solutions on an "as-a-Service" model to customers worldwide, including enterprises, governments, start-ups and small- and medium-sized enterprises, and hyperscalers.

About Cartica

Cartica Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Advisors

GLC Securities LLC served as financial advisor to Nidar. Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP, SNG & Partners and Vale Law served as legal counsel to Nidar. BitOoda Technologies, LLC served as M&A Adviser to Cartica. Morrison & Foerster LLP, Khaitan & Co, Appleby (Cayman) Ltd. and Appleby (as Mauritius legal counsel) served as legal counsel to Cartica. Imperial Capital, LLC and BitOoda Technologies, LLC are serving as co-lead placement agents for additional capital raising activity in connection with the Business Combination.

