Leading Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Lawyer Joins McDermott

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery, a leading international law firm, announced today that Laura Jehl has joined the Firm's Regulatory Practice Group as leader of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice. Laura will be based in Washington, DC.

"Laura's background as a former general counsel and business executive gives her such a unique perspective: she truly understands clients' needs. She's been on the front lines and she's been in the boardroom," said Ira Coleman, Chairman of McDermott Will & Emery. "Cybersecurity and privacy issues are at the top of every CEO's agenda—and our team is on the front lines every day, not only in responding to issues but, more importantly, partnering with our clients to stay ahead of them."

"In line with our continued commitment to diversity, we are also pleased that Laura is our 14th woman partner to join us this year and will continue to expand diversity in our leadership ranks," Ira added.

"Our research and conversations with clients indicate that they need experts like Laura and the rest of our team who have the experience developing tailored front-end compliance measures and working with government regulators and enforcement agencies to provide the strategic advice and counsel that addresses their most sensitive and complex data-focused issues," added Ira.

"With an exceptionally strong global platform and deep bench of lawyers practicing across the US, Europe and China, McDermott is known as a leading full-service privacy and cybersecurity practice. The Firm is also widely recognized for helping clients embrace innovation and developing creative legal and business solutions. As I looked at opportunities to grow my practice and expand my industry focus, McDermott was the ideal fit for me and for my clients. I look forward to working closely with the team in continuing to build the group into one of the Firm's marquee practices," said Laura Jehl.

Nationally recognized by Chambers and other key publications as a leading data protection and cybersecurity practitioner, Laura works with clients to help them comply with the constantly evolving and vigorous global privacy regimes including the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Laura has an extensive background handling complex data security incidents, leading forensic investigations, and advising on notifications to US and international regulators, and has also represented companies facing regulatory investigations and enforcement actions involving both privacy and security practices.

In addition to her focus on cybersecurity, Laura has provided privacy counsel on matters related to blockchain technology and digital currency. She also helps businesses conduct privacy risk assessments and respond to government investigations.

Previously, Laura served as General Counsel, Chief Privacy and Security Officer at Resolution Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Anthem, Inc., where she led the management of one of the nation's largest reported healthcare data breaches which involved the personal information of 80 million people. Prior to that, she was Vice President and Chief Litigation Counsel at America Online where she played a critical role in precedent-setting internet law and privacy matters.

About McDermott's Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice

McDermott's world-class Chambers-ranked Global Privacy and Cybersecurity team includes more than 50 privacy and cybersecurity lawyers across Boston, Washington, DC, Chicago, LA, London, Paris and Germany, advising clients on the statutory, regulatory and enforcement regimes that govern the collection, use and disclosure of data in the United States, Europe, Asia and elsewhere. We have extensive experience advising on the full range of data privacy and protection laws, industry standards and issues. Our lawyers regularly counsel clients on US and international data-use issues, data transfers, and privacy compliance under US and foreign laws. We conduct in-depth privacy/cybersecurity risk assessments, often in the context of mergers, acquisitions and other domestic and cross-border transactions.

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 20 locations on three continents, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,100 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

